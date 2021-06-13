I am so very sorry to read this, and learn of Kookie´s passing. I knew her long ago, meeting her for the first time as a young girl approximately 7 or 8 years old. That was 50 years ago. My family moved to Montana in the early 70´s and she was my mom´s very first friend she made in our new state, and they were very good friends for many years. In fact, I remember attending Kookie and Charlie´s wedding at one of their family member´s home in the early 70´s. As a young girl and into my teens I adored Kookie. She was a beautiful woman inside and out, very lively and vivacious and I looked up to her "cool" factor. Many of my childhood memories include learning to fish with her and Charlie with our families outings, babysitting young Joshua in my teens. I can even remember her laugh. My condolences to her family. I have you all in my prayers and I wish you all much peace and comfort through the coming days.

Chris Davis Other June 11, 2021