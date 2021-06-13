HUGHES ROBERSON-Memorial services for Jeanette "Kookie" Hughes Roberson will be conducted Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home with the Reverend Pat Hart officiating. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery.
Published by The Montana Standard from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home.
5 Entries
So sorry to hear of Kookie´s passing. She was an original and a beauty, and she will be missed ...
Jan Casarotto
Friend
June 23, 2021
Kookie was a good friend for many years..since her and Tiny first started running partners...many good memories...FLY HIGH KOOKIE
Donna Dickson
June 14, 2021
I am so very sorry to read this, and learn of Kookie´s passing. I knew her long ago, meeting her for the first time as a young girl approximately 7 or 8 years old. That was 50 years ago. My family moved to Montana in the early 70´s and she was my mom´s very first friend she made in our new state, and they were very good friends for many years. In fact, I remember attending Kookie and Charlie´s wedding at one of their family member´s home in the early 70´s. As a young girl and into my teens I adored Kookie. She was a beautiful woman inside and out, very lively and vivacious and I looked up to her "cool" factor. Many of my childhood memories include learning to fish with her and Charlie with our families outings, babysitting young Joshua in my teens. I can even remember her laugh. My condolences to her family. I have you all in my prayers and I wish you all much peace and comfort through the coming days.
Chris Davis
Other
June 11, 2021
I remember Kookie, Joshua & Tiny when they lived in Opportunity.they came shopping at our family store. They were all very nice, Joshua was a darling little boy. I am so sorry to learn of Kookie´s death.
Marie (Solan) McLean
June 9, 2021
Iam so sorry for your loss she was a beautiful lady she would light up the room with her beautiful smile