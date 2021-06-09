Menu
The Montana Standard
Jeanette Hughes "Kookie" Roberson
ABOUT
Butte High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

JEANETTE "KOOKIE" HUGHES ROBERSON

June 6, 2021

Jeanette Patricia "Kookie" Hughes Roberson passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at her home in Butte from cancer. She was born in Butte to Betty and Slitz Poynter. Kookie attended local Butte schools and graduated from Butte High School in 1969. She held many different jobs in her life. She worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, worked as a waitress, was a bar manager and lastly worked at Ingraham Environmental Inc. where she retired from.

Kookie was a kind, fun and generous person who was loved by all. She loved her family and friends and they were very important to her. She enjoyed life to the fullest. Her favorite thing to do was getting on the Harley and attending bike runs across the country with her husband Tiny. She always lived life on the wild side, calling herself a "bad girl". We always said if she wrote a book on her adventures, it would have made her a million!

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charlie Hugues, (the father of her son) her parents, Betty and Slitz Poynter, her husband and soulmate, Gary "Tiny" Roberson and her son, Joshua Hughes who passed away July 1, 2016.

She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Jackie and Mike Burke of Butte, Kenneth and Pat Gardner of Miles City, her grandson, Josh Hughes of Butte, granddaughter, Destiny Hughes of Butte, brother-in-law, Randy (Jeanine) Roberson of West Yellowstone, the mother of her grandchildren, Tammy Hughes (Dale Hatlestad) of Casper, Wyoming, her best friend, Sue Ravndal of Missoula, several nieces and nephews and her fury best buddy, her dog Tiny.

A special thank you goes out to Tammy Hughes who helped Jackie take care of Kookie. Tammy was like the daughter she never had. Also thank you to Brad and Dana Salvagni, her neighbors who always brough her food, went to the store, shoveled her walks and just visited her. Also a special thank you to Frontier Hospice and Dr. Jordan Greer.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be conducted Tuesday morning, June 15th at 11 o'clock in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home and interment of ashes will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Published by The Montana Standard on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Kookie´s passing. She was an original and a beauty, and she will be missed ...
Jan Casarotto
Friend
June 23, 2021
Kookie was a good friend for many years..since her and Tiny first started running partners...many good memories...FLY HIGH KOOKIE
Donna Dickson
June 14, 2021
I am so very sorry to read this, and learn of Kookie´s passing. I knew her long ago, meeting her for the first time as a young girl approximately 7 or 8 years old. That was 50 years ago. My family moved to Montana in the early 70´s and she was my mom´s very first friend she made in our new state, and they were very good friends for many years. In fact, I remember attending Kookie and Charlie´s wedding at one of their family member´s home in the early 70´s. As a young girl and into my teens I adored Kookie. She was a beautiful woman inside and out, very lively and vivacious and I looked up to her "cool" factor. Many of my childhood memories include learning to fish with her and Charlie with our families outings, babysitting young Joshua in my teens. I can even remember her laugh. My condolences to her family. I have you all in my prayers and I wish you all much peace and comfort through the coming days.
Chris Davis
Other
June 11, 2021
I remember Kookie, Joshua & Tiny when they lived in Opportunity.they came shopping at our family store. They were all very nice, Joshua was a darling little boy. I am so sorry to learn of Kookie´s death.
Marie (Solan) McLean
June 9, 2021
Iam so sorry for your loss she was a beautiful lady she would light up the room with her beautiful smile
Janet Madrid
Friend
June 9, 2021
