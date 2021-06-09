JEANETTE "KOOKIE" HUGHES ROBERSON

June 6, 2021

Jeanette Patricia "Kookie" Hughes Roberson passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at her home in Butte from cancer. She was born in Butte to Betty and Slitz Poynter. Kookie attended local Butte schools and graduated from Butte High School in 1969. She held many different jobs in her life. She worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, worked as a waitress, was a bar manager and lastly worked at Ingraham Environmental Inc. where she retired from.

Kookie was a kind, fun and generous person who was loved by all. She loved her family and friends and they were very important to her. She enjoyed life to the fullest. Her favorite thing to do was getting on the Harley and attending bike runs across the country with her husband Tiny. She always lived life on the wild side, calling herself a "bad girl". We always said if she wrote a book on her adventures, it would have made her a million!

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charlie Hugues, (the father of her son) her parents, Betty and Slitz Poynter, her husband and soulmate, Gary "Tiny" Roberson and her son, Joshua Hughes who passed away July 1, 2016.

She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Jackie and Mike Burke of Butte, Kenneth and Pat Gardner of Miles City, her grandson, Josh Hughes of Butte, granddaughter, Destiny Hughes of Butte, brother-in-law, Randy (Jeanine) Roberson of West Yellowstone, the mother of her grandchildren, Tammy Hughes (Dale Hatlestad) of Casper, Wyoming, her best friend, Sue Ravndal of Missoula, several nieces and nephews and her fury best buddy, her dog Tiny.

A special thank you goes out to Tammy Hughes who helped Jackie take care of Kookie. Tammy was like the daughter she never had. Also thank you to Brad and Dana Salvagni, her neighbors who always brough her food, went to the store, shoveled her walks and just visited her. Also a special thank you to Frontier Hospice and Dr. Jordan Greer.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be conducted Tuesday morning, June 15th at 11 o'clock in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home and interment of ashes will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.