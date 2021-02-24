Jenneth 'Jeanie' Rose Gregorich (LaCombe)

November 25, 1946-February 21, 2021

Jeanie Gregorich, 74, of Anaconda MT passed away peacefully on February 21st after a brave battle with liver cancer.

Jeanie was born November 25, 1946 to Joseph Gustave and Elsie Jenneth LaCombe (Pfohl). Jeanie grew up in Gardiner MT, where she graduated from high school in 1964.

On October 9,1965 Jeanie married Terrence 'Terry' Owen Gregorich, of Butte MT, they had two children, Joseph Owen and Terri Kathleen. In 1975 Jeanie and her family moved to West Sacramento CA, where they spent 30 years. After Jeanie retired from Tower Records in 2005, she returned to Montana with her husband.

Jeanie was predeceased by her parents, Gus and Elsie, and her husband, Terry.

She is survived by her brother & sister-in-law, Edward "Punk" & Stacy LaCombe, sister-in-law Sandy Padgett, Her children, Joseph Gregorich and Terri K. Szczudlak (Kevin), Her grandchildren Joseph Gregorich II, Jamie Christie (Dillon), Kristin Trammell (Colt), Andrew Balakin (Natasha) and Scottylee Ward, and her great-grandchildren, Elias Trammell, DylanJean Rose Christie, and Juniper Rue Balakin, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Cremation has already taken place. A celebration of life will take place later in the year when family and friends are able to gather and celebrate properly.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Jeanie's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.