Jerry LeRoy Dodd, 83

August 31, 1938 - January 11, 2022

On January 11, 2022, Jerry went home to Heaven, finally free of Alzheimer's and pain. Jerry was born on August 31, 1938, in Dillon, Montana, to Loyd "Red" Dodd and Evelyn Irene McCord Dodd. He was the middle child between his sister, Jackie, and brother, Jim. Jerry graduated from Beaverhead County High school in 1956. He married Evelyn Nyhart from Twin Bridges on May 29, 1958. They shared over 63 years together. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Red and Evelyn Dodd, parents-in-law Earl & Doris Nyhart, sister Jackie Eddie, brother-in-law Dee Eddie, sister-in-law Joan Dodd, three nieces and one nephew. H leaves behind his wife, Evelyn of Bartlett, TN, son Earl Dodd of Cypress, TX, daughter Petra Dodd of Bartlett, TN, grandsons Jordan Dodd of Cypress, TX, Brandon (Georgie) Dodd of Ball, LA, Daniel (Ally) Rodriguez of Edmond, OK, brother Jim Dodd of Courtland, VA, one niece and four nephews, Aunt Ruth Loehding of Spokane, WA, and many cousins. At Jerry's request, there will be no services. Later, the burial of ashes will be in the Point of Rocks Cemetery, South of Twin Bridges, MT. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the donor's choice.