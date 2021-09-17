Jim Shafford, 62,

January 23, 1959 - September 12, 2021

Jim Shafford passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the home he shared with longtime companion and partner Patricia Davis in Lost Creek. Jim was born in Deer Lodge on January 23, 1959 to Laura (Lorello) and Elwood Shafford. He was the 5th of 8 children and was raised in the Deer Lodge Valley. Throughout his life Jim worked as a seismographer and over the road flatbed truck driver, allowing him to travel the country. At times Jim disliked getting in that semi and traveling all those miles; that just meant less miles he could be putting on his Harley. Not only was Jim an exceptional rider, but he could also fix "them old" Harleys on the fly. It was not uncommon for Jim to carry around an extra set of points for the old Knuckle Head. Don't kid yourself, he could also tear those bikes down to the frame and rebuild them. Jim was smart, kind soul who had a heart of gold. His tremendous enthusiasm and love for the open road will surely be missed by all he encountered. Jim will be missed most by those who never had the chance to completely know him.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Elwood and Laura Shafford; brothers Jerry, Jack, John and Billy Shafford; and niece Jodi Shafford.

Jim is survived by his two sons Justin (Christina) Shafford and Jeffrey (Shannon) Shafford; brothers Joe and Jed (Karrie) Shafford; sister Susie (Marty) Mavrinac; grandchildren Skyler Knuchel, Delaney (Ty) Pocha, Savannah Shafford, Logan Schlueter, Jace, Riley and Jesse Shafford; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place with the assistance of Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Anaconda. At this time, the family is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers and donations. A memorial or celebration of life will be planned for a later date.