Joan Brannon Miller

May 1948-February 6, 2021

Joan Brannon Miller passed away February 6, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 72. Joan grew up in Anaconda (Goosetown) and attended St. Peter's Grade school and graduated from Anaconda Central in 1966. After graduation, she moved to Spokane where she attended Kinman Business School and received her degree.

While in Spokane, she met her future husband Dick Miller who was in the Air Force. Together they had two sons, Doug and David. While Dick was in the service they lived in various areas throughout the United States. Upon his retirement from the service they settled in Columbus, Ohio. While in Columbus, Joan worked for various departments within the Federal Government and had been working for the Dept. of Defense until her retirement.

Joan loved her two boys and enjoyed attending their various sports they were involved in, from trapshooting to hockey. She especially enjoyed watching her granddaughter Erin trapshoot.

Joan's beloved hobby was caring for her dogs. She adored her big dogs, even as petite as she was. She raised St. Bernards and entered them in dog shows throughout the Northwest. Her love later included her Akitas.

She was preceded in death by her parents Mary and Jerry Brannon, her brother James Brannon, and her oldest son Doug. She is survived by her husband Dick Miller, her youngest son David, her sister Jane Markland, daughter-in-law Kim Miller, granddaughters Erin Miller and Bethany Ruch, nephews Jared and Padma Markland and J.J., Jeff and Krystal Brannon & family.

Cremation has already taken place. There are no services scheduled at this time.