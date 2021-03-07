Menu
Joan Brodie Wolstein
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

Joan Brodie Wolstein

November 30, 1931-February 26, 2021

Joan Brodie Wolstein, 89, passed away on February 26, 2021 at St. Peter's Hospital in Helena, Montana.

Joan was born on November 30, 1931 as the fifth of six children of Hubert Elerby (Steve) and Verna Garvey Brinkerhoff Brodie. She spent her early years in Washington, D.C., moving to Montana in 1946.

Joan had a unique method of crawling, earning her the nickname of Cooter from her father. This nickname followed her throughout her life, lovingly called Grandma Cooter or Coot by many. She was also GG to her great-grandchildren.

Joan met the love her life, Martin Lawrence Wolstein, Jr., at Frontier Days in Helena, Montana. They married on May 6, 1950 in Townsend, Montana. Her best friend and sister Jean also married her husband Bill Sweeney that day in a double elopement.

The nature of Marty's business brought them to Helena, California, Utah, Anaconda, and finally Butte, Montana in 1964, where they made their permanent home. Marty and Joan were parents to Steve, Greg, Sherwood, and Jeanne. She moved to Helena to live with her daughter Jeanne in 2018, where she lived until her death.

Joan stayed home with her children until Jeanne was in junior high. She enjoyed working in retail, taking her first job at the Diana shop. She purchased the Lake Market, which was later purchased by her brother Buzz. She became the co-owner of The Closet, which then branched out to Pennywise Fashions in both Helena and Great Falls. In later life she started working at Riddle's Jewelry until her retirement at age 82.

Joan loved lunching with friends and family, especially dessert at the end of the meal. She also enjoyed playing the machines at area casinos, and making trips with family and friends to Nevada, especially her sister Anita. One of her biggest joys was the Wolstein family yearly Christmas Eve party, when the family would gather. There was many a laugh during the white elephant gift exchange. The 4th of July picnics at Verna's and then Greg and Elaine's cabin were the highlight of her summer. Family has traveled from all over the United States for this tradition for over 60 years. She enjoyed game nights, even when her great-grandchildren had to explain the rules several times to her.

Joan was proceeded in death by her husband, Martin, her parents Steve and Verna, mother and father-in-law Martin and Ann Wolstein Sr, her brother Steve Brodie, her sisters Ruth Cooney and Anita Ryan, brothers-in-law Rod Cooney, Thomas Ryan, and Bill Sweeney, and granddaughter Amy Wolstein.

Joan is survived by her children Steve (Connie) Wolstein, Greg (Elaine) Wolstein, Sherwood (Mary) Wolstein, and Jeanne Walker and Aaron Drivdahl; grandchildren Jamie (Chris) Toivonen, Lindsey Wolstein, Erin (Kian) Kjersten, Ashley (David) Erlandson, Klancy (Matt) Williams, Tahya (Brian) Neal, Shain (Lindsay) Wolstein, Melissa (Jacob) Nichols, Elizabeth (Peter) Parini, and Alison (Justin) Fortune; great-grandchildren Conor, Carson, Ciarra, Kylar, Kodye, Karmen, Jaedyn, Shyloh, Braylee, Teyk, Kenley, Kelton, Nora, Noelle, Marti, Kenzie, Cooper, and Axel. She is also survived by sister Jean Sweeney, and brother and sister-in-law Robert (Buzz) and Darlene Brodie.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date, when it is safe to gather and family is able to travel.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Joan's memory be made to Shriner's Hospital of Spokane, the Butte Kiwanis Sunshine Camp, Shodair Children's Hospital, or a charity of the donor's choice.

The family would like to thank Joan's primary care provider Madeline Turner, M.D. and staff at Pureview Health Center and the providers, nurses, and staff at St. Peter's Hospital. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.comTo offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Joan.


Published by The Montana Standard on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joan was an Amazing lady. We worked together for a few years. You couldn't help but love this lady. We have a new Angel watching over us.
Jo Ann Hill
March 11, 2021
Sherwood, Mary...with heartfelt sympathy. May you find comfort in each other,
Joe King
March 9, 2021
We want to express our sincere sympathy to the entire Wolstein family. Joan was like a second mother to Lon and he has so many great memories with the family. Hugs to everyone.
Lon and Margie McGill
March 8, 2021
Joan, we always loved to visit with you about every subject. Your warm heart, energy, and brilliant conversation will be sorely missed. See you on the other side. Love Jeff and Peggy. Hugs
Jeff and Peggy Wolstein
March 8, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear about your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the family
Wendy Dinsmore
March 7, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Wolstein family. Joan was such a sweet person. You are in my thoughts and prayers
Florence Fisher
March 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss Greg, Elaine and family. Joan was a very nice lady. Dan and Marie
Marie K Davis
March 7, 2021
Sherwood, Mary, my condolences to you and your family. John Lowney
John Lowney
March 7, 2021
Such a Lady, in the truest sense of the word. A real beauty inside and out, I will miss her on FB where we connected again. Peace be un to you all.
Nancy Foote
March 7, 2021
Steve and Connie, We are sorry to hear about your loss. You are all in our thoughts. Ron and Deb Richards
Ron Richards
March 7, 2021
Our thoughts & prayers r with all of u at this sad time.
John Connole
March 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss and condolences to Jean Sweeney on the loss of her sister.
janice ward
March 7, 2021
