Joann Amundson, Age 83

September 27, 1937 – June 9, 2021

Joann Royce Amundson( Joann Edith Dumke) was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on 9/27/1937. She was one of sixteen children born to Harvey and Alvina Dumke. She passed away on 6/9/2021 at Crest Nursing Home in Butte, MT. Joann was proceeded in death by her husbands Marvin Amundson in 2010 and Arnie Royce in 1985. Joann came to Montana as a young girl and was raised in Dillon by her brother Bob and his wife Midge Dumke. She graduated from Beaverhead County High School in 1956 and married Arnie in 1960. Arnie's career with the US Forest Service took them to various locations in Montana and Idaho, and they retired in Bridger, MT in 1984. After Arnie passed away, Joann married Marvin Amundson in 1992 and enjoyed many years together until Marv's passing in 2010. Joann enjoyed cooking, crafting and welcoming numerous foster children into her home. She was always helping other people in need with food, groceries, or paying a bill for them. Joann is survived by her nephews Jack Dumke and Larry Laknar, and niece Kathy Shafer; children Karen Garcia(Alex), Beth Stratton(Bill), Steve Royce(Megan), Ed Royce(Bridget), Angie Amundson, Cody Amundson, Brandon Amundson, Jordan Collier; grandchildren Scott Stratton(Keesha), Tim Royce, Sean Royce(Emily), Marcus Piper and Daniel Amundson and great grandchildren Harper Royce and Benny Royce. Services will be held on Tuesday, June 15th at 11:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic church in Butte. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 10:00 AM. In honor of Joann's caring heart for others, please go help a neighbor in need. Donations could also be made to kids in foster care or the animal shelter.

