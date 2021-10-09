Joanne Pahut Bizjak-Vincent, 61

May 22, 1960 - October 5, 2021

Joanne Bizjak-Vincent of Anaconda, passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 5, 2021. Joanne was born on May 22, 1960, to Paul and Patsy Pahut. Joanne attended local schools, graduating with Anaconda High School's class of 1978. In June 1982, Joanne married Bob Bizjak; he died in 1997. Miraculously, Joanne was reintroduced to fellow Anaconda classmate, Bill Vincent. Bill filled the missing piece, allowing Joanne and her boys to, once again, feel whole. The couple married in 2012. At the time of her illness, Joanne was employed at Glacier Bank. Joanne is survived by her husband, Bill; sons: Bob, Jeremy, and Justin; sister and brother-in-law, Patti (Bill) Sullivan; sister, Carol Lovell; brothers and sisters-in-law: John (Mary Jo) Pahut; Larry (Betsy) Pahut; and Tom (Kathy) Pahut; brothers-in-law, Jim and Nick Vincent; and sister-in-law, Sandra (Pudge) Johnson. Preceding Joanne in death are her parents, Paul and Patsy; first husband, Bob; brother-in-law, Tom Lovell; and sister-in-law, Barb Vincent. Requiem mass will take place at Holy Family Catholic Church on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m.; a luncheon will follow.