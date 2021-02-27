Joe Foster

October 4, 1931 - January 30, 2021

Joe Foster was born 10/4/1931 and passed away 1/30/2021, Joe is survived by his six daughters; Yvonne Benson, Caroline Bender, Linda Foster, Ann Wallace, Laura Briggs, and Sheryl Amack along with his step-children Vickie-Joe Wright, Steve Wright, Ron Hackett and Mary Hackett. Joe is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Joe raised and loved his six girls and will be remembered for packing around his guitar to sing old country songs. Joe will be extremely missed because he loved to give hugs to people and he cared deeply about his family and friends.