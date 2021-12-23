Chansler-

John Francis Chansler, 86, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Lewistown, MT. The Rosary will be prayed Sunday, Dec. 26th, 7:00 p.m. at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Lewistown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo's Catholic Church, Monday, Dec. 27th, 10:00 a.m. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, are requested to St. Leo's Catholic Church.