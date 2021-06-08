Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John A. Ferry
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA

John A. Ferry (Jack), 96

August 27, 1924 - May 26, 2021

John A. Ferry (Jack), resident of Los Altos, CA, died peacefully of natural causes May 26, 2021, at BridgePoint at Los Altos.

Jack was born in Butte, Montana, in 1924 to John and Edna Ferry, the first of four children. After graduating high school there, he joined the U.S. Navy serving as a lieutenant during World War II. After the war, Jack graduated from the University of Washington where he met his wife Merial. Living in Seattle, WA, San Gabriel and Los Altos, CA, they raised eight children. Jack worked many years in sales, often as sales manager, before becoming the proprietor of the Dublin Inn in Mountain View, CA. He finished his working career as an apartment manager in San Jose and Los Gatos, CA.

Jack will be remembered for his love of living in California; his hobbies of reading, politics, and sports; his unwavering loyalty to family; his strong work ethic; and his independent spirit.

Jack is survived by his children Barbara (Wayne), Michael, Monica, Richard (Christine), and Thomas (Teresa); his grandchildren Jacqueline, Brittany, Colin, Reilly, Matthew, Jillian, Rebecca, and Rachel; great grandchildren Zoe, Reilly, Vida, Owen, Conan, and Magnus, and his sister Helen. He was preceded in death by his wife Merial and children, Patrick, Scott, and Jane.

No services are planned at this time. For those who knew Jack, his family suggests they honor him by raising a glass and reciting an Irish blessing.

May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sunshine warm your face,

And rain fall soft upon your fields.

And until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palm of his hand.


Published by The Montana Standard on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.