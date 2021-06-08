John A. Ferry (Jack), 96

August 27, 1924 - May 26, 2021

John A. Ferry (Jack), resident of Los Altos, CA, died peacefully of natural causes May 26, 2021, at BridgePoint at Los Altos.

Jack was born in Butte, Montana, in 1924 to John and Edna Ferry, the first of four children. After graduating high school there, he joined the U.S. Navy serving as a lieutenant during World War II. After the war, Jack graduated from the University of Washington where he met his wife Merial. Living in Seattle, WA, San Gabriel and Los Altos, CA, they raised eight children. Jack worked many years in sales, often as sales manager, before becoming the proprietor of the Dublin Inn in Mountain View, CA. He finished his working career as an apartment manager in San Jose and Los Gatos, CA.

Jack will be remembered for his love of living in California; his hobbies of reading, politics, and sports; his unwavering loyalty to family; his strong work ethic; and his independent spirit.

Jack is survived by his children Barbara (Wayne), Michael, Monica, Richard (Christine), and Thomas (Teresa); his grandchildren Jacqueline, Brittany, Colin, Reilly, Matthew, Jillian, Rebecca, and Rachel; great grandchildren Zoe, Reilly, Vida, Owen, Conan, and Magnus, and his sister Helen. He was preceded in death by his wife Merial and children, Patrick, Scott, and Jane.

No services are planned at this time. For those who knew Jack, his family suggests they honor him by raising a glass and reciting an Irish blessing.

May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sunshine warm your face,

And rain fall soft upon your fields.

And until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palm of his hand.