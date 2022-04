John Hettick, 73

November 20, 1947 - October 10, 2020

Dear husband, father & grandfatheer in heaven,

I thought of you today, but that is nothing new. I thought of you yesterday and will tomorrow too.

I think of you in silence and make no outward show. For what it meant to lose you. Only those who love you know.

Remembering you is easy, I do it everyday.

It's the heartache of losing you. That will never go away.

In loving memory of

John Hettick