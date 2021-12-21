Menu
John T. "Scotty" Johns
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021

"John T. "Scotty" Johns, 79

July 10, 1942-December 7, 2021

John T. "Scotty" Johns, 79, of Florence, Mt. passed away Dec 7 in Lynnwood, Wa. with his loving family at his side.

John was born to Frank and Inez johns on July 10, 1942 in Butte, Mt. He grew up in Butte and attended local schools. After High School he joined the navy and served on the USS Norton Sound at Lemore Naval Station, Ca. with his brother Frank. He returned to Butte and worked several jobs. He married Thelma Tallmadge and had three daughters, Jackie, Lola and Lori.

John divorced Thelma remarried and had a daughter Johnette and two step daughters Michele and Candice, also daughter Patty Lutman-Weber(Clyde). John married Patricia Edden on Aug 12, 2000. Pat had four children, Theresa (Rex) Lott, Julie (Rick) Fullerton, Darin Rex and Melodie Day.

John was a painting contractor in the Bitterroot Valley. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseback riding and dancing. He lived, loved and laughed a lot. John is preceded in death by his father and mother, brothers Frank (Betty) and Darrell. His wife Pat passed away in 2017, and nephew Jason Johns.

He is survived by his daughters Jackie DuBoise and children Kyle, Aaron & Sidney, Lola and children Rexford & Josephine, Lori Castro (Benjiman) children Tierra, Jeanie, & Kaden, Johnnette Wilkinson (Eric) children Brittany, Payton, Cooper, Dawson, Riley & Blakleigh. John had 12 great grandchildren. John is also survived by his sister Jeanine (Tom) Ortega & son Nathan, Dale (Shar) Johns, Jackie (Darrell) Johns and several nieces and nephews.

John has been cremated and services will be next year near Florence, Mt. Memorials can be made to the charity of the donor's choice.


Published by The Montana Standard on Dec. 21, 2021.
Oh Johnny you did like to have fun, encouraged us all to do the same,I loved partying with with you on the big hole, big hug & kiss
Rhonda Johnson
Family
January 10, 2022
Our heart goes out to the entire Johns family! Sending luv, hugs and healing energy! God bless you all!
John, Janel & Savanna Truzzolino
January 9, 2022
I want to offer my condolences for John, Dale and Shar. Please be comforted that he is in heaven and very happy.
Leaona Anderwald Dorcheud
December 21, 2021
