John Scott LeProwse
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

John Scott LeProwse, 34

September 1st 1986 - May 29th 2021

John Scott came into this world the same way he went out - fighting for his life.

John was the light of our lives and was the first grandchild to his papa John and Gram Bec and the first boy in the family. Papa always said that he just had to wait for his daughter to finally get a boy. He was also the first great-grandchild so needless to say John was spoiled rotten.

He loved spending time with his family and loved the outdoors - hunting and camping. He excelled at wrestling but his love was skateboarding. John also dearly loved his sister, Keonni and his brother, Zach.

When John was 13 he met Niki and at the age of 17 they were married. The couple was blessed with two beautiful sons, Camron Scott, 16, and Tyrese Toivo, 14.

John and Nikki later divorced but always remained good friends. After several years John met his current wife, Kayla. They married April 18, 2013, and were later blessed with two more sons, Brantley Anthony, 6, and Bradley Leo Robert, 4.

John's family meant the world to him and his boys were his entire life. Even while battling his addiction, John always remained a good dad and did everything he could to take care of his boys.

John will be missed every minute of every day.

John was very close to his mom. He would tell people all the time "Yeah, I'm 34, but I'm still a mama's boy and I'm not ashamed to say it."John is survived by his wife, Kayla; his sons, Camron, Tyrese, Brantley and Bradley; his parents, Kim and Leo Stevens, Jerry LeProwse; and grandparents, John and Becky Toivonen, Jim and Barb LeProwse and Judy LeProwse. He is also survived by Kayla's parents, Bobbi Bristow and Doug Bristow; sister, Keonni (Josh) LeProwse; brothers, Zachary LeProwse, Brad (Caitlin) Stevens, Lonnie (Pana) Stevens, Anthony St John, and Bryan (Shonnie) Smith; brother-in-law, Trevor Bristow; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, niece, nephews and cousins.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of John's life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 7, in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Butte Community FCU to the Benefit for the LeProwse Boys.

Fly high with the angels John … until we meet again we love you more than you'll ever understand. Goodbye my baby.


Published by The Montana Standard on Jun. 5, 2021.
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kim , Uncle , and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. John will be missed. My heart goes out to you. I love you all.
Christina Milasevich
Family
June 10, 2021
You hv our deepest condolences Kayla we will be praying for you and the family, remember he will always be with you xoxoxo all our love me and the kids
Angel Brown
Friend
June 7, 2021
My deepest sympathy Kim to you and your family. I know how tragic it is to lose a son. I wouldn't wish that on anyone. Just know he is still always around you in spirit. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Eva Curnow
June 7, 2021
Kim,our deepest sympathy and prayers are with you. Rick, Packy and mollie
mollieboldt
June 6, 2021
Kim, thinking about you and your family at this sad time of your life. I am so sorry for your loss ... sending you a big hug.
Peggy Markovich
June 5, 2021
Kim and family. I'm so so sorry for the loss of your precious child. Please know I love every single one of you so very much
MARIA R BAKER
Family
June 5, 2021
Deepest condolences! Thoughts and Prayers to the entire family Kim, John, Becky and Jerry!
Lisa Sonsteng-Yerkich
Friend
June 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Love and prayers to you and your families.
Judy Aguirre
June 5, 2021
