John Scott LeProwse, 34

September 1st 1986 - May 29th 2021

John Scott came into this world the same way he went out - fighting for his life.

John was the light of our lives and was the first grandchild to his papa John and Gram Bec and the first boy in the family. Papa always said that he just had to wait for his daughter to finally get a boy. He was also the first great-grandchild so needless to say John was spoiled rotten.

He loved spending time with his family and loved the outdoors - hunting and camping. He excelled at wrestling but his love was skateboarding. John also dearly loved his sister, Keonni and his brother, Zach.

When John was 13 he met Niki and at the age of 17 they were married. The couple was blessed with two beautiful sons, Camron Scott, 16, and Tyrese Toivo, 14.

John and Nikki later divorced but always remained good friends. After several years John met his current wife, Kayla. They married April 18, 2013, and were later blessed with two more sons, Brantley Anthony, 6, and Bradley Leo Robert, 4.

John's family meant the world to him and his boys were his entire life. Even while battling his addiction, John always remained a good dad and did everything he could to take care of his boys.

John will be missed every minute of every day.

John was very close to his mom. He would tell people all the time "Yeah, I'm 34, but I'm still a mama's boy and I'm not ashamed to say it."John is survived by his wife, Kayla; his sons, Camron, Tyrese, Brantley and Bradley; his parents, Kim and Leo Stevens, Jerry LeProwse; and grandparents, John and Becky Toivonen, Jim and Barb LeProwse and Judy LeProwse. He is also survived by Kayla's parents, Bobbi Bristow and Doug Bristow; sister, Keonni (Josh) LeProwse; brothers, Zachary LeProwse, Brad (Caitlin) Stevens, Lonnie (Pana) Stevens, Anthony St John, and Bryan (Shonnie) Smith; brother-in-law, Trevor Bristow; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, niece, nephews and cousins.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of John's life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 7, in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Butte Community FCU to the Benefit for the LeProwse Boys.

Fly high with the angels John … until we meet again we love you more than you'll ever understand. Goodbye my baby.