John William "Bill" McNeill, 84

December 6, 1937 - December 31, 2021

John William McNeill (Bill) was born in Drumheller, Alberta, Canada on December 6th, 1937 to his parents John H. and Phyllis McNeill. He was the oldest of 5 children. Bill graduated from University of Montana -Western in Dillon where he met and married Velma Wallace. They had two children, Vanessa and Curtis. He was a teacher in Whitehall for many years, spending his summers as a tour guide at the Lewis & Clark Caverns. Some of his volunteer work over the years included road clean-up at Quake Lake. In his later career, he went to work for the state Job Service.

Bill was a very civic-minded person, having retired as a Sergeant First Class in the Montana National Guard, he also was very active in Kiwanis Club, Rotary, and his church. He was a gifted musician (accordion) and had a beautiful singing voice, performing in barber shop quartets, church choir, and other venues.

He was a very devoted father to his children and would take them on mountain adventures every chance he could. Backpacking in the Sawtooth Mountains was an annual event! He was an outdoorsman and a respectful steward to the lands. He taught his children how to appreciate nature. He taught them to cross-country ski, hunt, fish, and swim. He spent years as a very active member of the Whitehall Methodist Church, where he did everything from performing sermons when the minister was out-of-town, to organizing sledding parties.

He is survived by his wife Tomasina Marie, his daughter Vanessa McNeill, grandson Evan Escovedo, son Curtis McNeill (Doreen), grandson Charlie McNeill, and sisters Irene Miller, Kathy McNeill, and Chris Elgin (John). His sister Dorothy Serada preceded him in death.

A Celebration of Life is planned at Fort Harrison, Helena, Montana in June 2022.