JOHN JOSEPH PETERS, 54

July 26, 1966-May 24, 2021

John Joseph Peters passed away Monday, May 24th, 2021 in Butte. He was born in Butte, Tuesday, July 26, 1966 to John Robert "Frosty" and Kathleen E. "Kayo" (King) Peters. John attended butte schools graduating from Butte Central in 1984. He earned his Bachelor's degree at Montana Tech and then his Master's from the University of Washington.

John worked in the finance department of Northwestern Energy for many years and married Gilbert Turcotte on August 9, 2019 here in Butte. Together they loved traveling especially to Hawaii, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico and enjoyed several Caribbean cruises. He was the family historian as well as a very knowledgeable Butte historian.

John is survived by his husband, Gilbert Turcotte of Butte, his sisters, Susan Henrie of Carson City, Nevada, and Sharon Peters of Butte, his step-children, Chelsea, Kathleen and Ashton Turcotte, mother-in-law, Henriette Turcotte brothers-in-law, Daniel and Eugene Turcotte all of Alberta. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews, Joseph and Amelia Henrie and their children Emma and Eric, Leslie and Jeff Mohlenkamp and their daughter Felicia Ramos and Katie Henrie and her children Ava, Claira and Elijah Redbird as well as numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frosty and Kayo Peters.

Cremation has taken place. Private memorial services and burial will be conducted. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, June 4th beginning at 1 PM at the McQueen Athletic Club. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.