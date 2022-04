Longfellow Finnegan

RADONICH - John N. Radonich, 89, of Anaconda, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Community Hospital of Anaconda.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Anaconda on Saturday, April 9, 2022 10:30 a.m. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church.