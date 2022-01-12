Menu
John David "Jack" Walsh
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
2009 Harrison Ave
Butte, MT

John "Jack" "Easy" David Walsh, 96

March 27, 1925 – January 7, 2022

John D. "Easy" Walsh passed away on January 6, 2022, with his son, Tom, at his side. He was born in Butte on March 27, 1925, to Dave and Marie "Lenz" Walsh, attended St. Joseph Grade School, and just prior to graduation from Butte High, joined the Navy and served in the South Pacific during World War II. Upon discharge, he returned to Butte and followed in the family trade of carpentry. Jack married Peg "Walsh" Walsh in September 1951, and son Tom joined the family in September 1952 – point of interest while dating Peg, her niece, Peggy Jo would announce that "Easy" was here. Little did she know that the "Easy" nickname fit him perfectly and would last a lifetime. In the early 50s, Jack started his own construction company and would complete numerous projects in the Butte area. In the early 70s, an accident took him away from his trade and business for over 2 years. In 1976, Easy and Tom restarted Walsh Construction, where he helped Tom with many projects in SW Montana until his retirement in 1992. And after retirement, he spent countless hours at the shop, office, and jobsites, as he would say, "just keeping Tom in line."

Easy and Peg enjoyed several Notre Dame football trips and trips to Jackpot and Wendover to as he would "donate." And of course, they both enjoyed many great times with friends and family at the "cabin" at Canyon Ferry.

Preceding "Easy" in death were his parents, his wife Peg - brothers Fred and Joe Walsh, sister Fran OFarrell - sister-in-law, Mary Bartsch, brothers-in-law Jack "Uncle John" Walsh - Martin "Muggs" Walsh, Frank "Babe" OFarrell and Bill Mehrens, nieces Lynn OFarrell Benjamin - Brenda (Walsh) Brewer and Peggy (Walsh) Briney (the person who started the nickname "Easy").

Easy is survived by his son Tom - sister Marie "Sis" Mehrens, sisters-in-law Peg "Perkins" Walsh (Seattle) and Darlene Walsh (Phoenix).

Nieces and nephews Linda - Sheila - Patsy and Bill Mehrens, John – Gary and (Sherry) – Dennis and (Gayle) – David OFarrell – Mike and Terrie "OFarrell" Buttons

Rex Walsh Pat (Linda) – Dan (Sheila) – Fred (Anita) - Shawn – Tom – Jerry (Annissa) Walsh – Dennis (Collen) Walsh Mallory David (Deanne) "Walsh" Williams, all of Seattle

A few very special people in Jack and Tom's life were Deb Hamry and Jackie Currey and of course our Tuesday night dinner providers Randy and Shari Widhalm. Thank you so much.

We would like to thank the crew from Senior Solutions, especially Kathy – Abby – Julie and Chris for their care and love and another big Thank You to Janet and Shawna at Compassionate Heart Home Care. You were all fantastic. Thank you so much – also a thanks to Dr. Shawna Yates for all her care and concern and love.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Easy's life will take place this spring/summer. Easy would want us to have a party and we will.

We request that memorials be sent to Butte Central Education Fund – Butte Food Bank – Alzheimer's Association or charity of donor's choice.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Easy. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Easy and his family


Published by The Montana Standard on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tom and families -- I was sad to learn of your father's passing. God bless. jack obrien
jack obrien
Other
January 22, 2022
Tom Your dad was an amazing guy. Always so warm and welcoming whenever I was able to visit. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Shawn Walsh
January 15, 2022
Tommy, so very sorry for your loss. I enjoyed seeing Jack down at the lumber yard, he was always a pleasure to talk to. Sending prayers. Pat Walsh
Pat Walsh
Work
January 15, 2022
Tom, so sorry for the your loss. Your Dad was such a kind man. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Ed and Marilou (Cashell) Hart
Friend
January 13, 2022
Tommy- Your Dad was such a kind, good man, one of the greatest generation. It was an honor to know him. The old gang ( Jack, Peg, Mae, Fred and Reets) are back together again. Rest In Peace Jack- a life we´ll lived. Margie
Margaret (Margie Melvin) Mansanti
January 12, 2022
We are so sorry about the loss of your Dad You are in our thoughts and prayers May he Rest In Peace
Pat and Patsy Callahan
Friend
January 12, 2022
Tom I am so sorry for your loss Jack was a super Nice Gentleman to me always.
Laurie Peterson
Work
January 12, 2022
