Jolene Kay Linscott
FUNERAL HOME
Brundage Funeral Home
300 South Atlantic
Dillon, MT

Jolene Kay Linscott, 58

August 31, 1962-June 16, 2021

Jolene Kay Linscott, 58, of Dillon passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021.

Joe & Barbara (Rasmussen) Clemans & sister, Susan, welcomed her to the family on August 31st, 1962. She grew up in Wisdom and attended school there until high school, where she started at BCHS. Jolene always excelled in academics, winning many spelling bees. She was the Salutatorian of her graduating class. The highlight of high school was meeting her sweetheart, Jim. They were married on August 24th, 1985. She worked for Jack Boyd at his accounting firm until she left to help Jim run his business, Jim's Auto Body. They had two children, Amber & Tana, two of her greatest joys. Summers were always busy with family vacations & camping trips. In the fall, she'd be at home waiting to take the girls out to see what hunting trophies Jim would bring home. Winter might not have been her favorite, but Christmas time was. Every room in the house would be decorated from top to bottom and her favorite tradition would be a crockpot full of chili waiting at home after a day of Christmas tree hunting.

In 1999, their world was turned upside down with a diagnosis of brain cancer. She fought so hard and came out on top. Even in the recovery years, she was still a miracle. She would spend her days making way too many cookies, and the only thing that grew was her love for chocolate. She always had a stash of dark chocolate that no one dared to touch. She loved to read, so she would spend a lot of her days in her sun room with her feet kicked up, reading her favorite books. As the years passed, it was her turn to pass the torch of caregiver to her family, to be the one cared for. Jim & Tana spent the last few years taking care of her. She was blessed with so many people who loved and cared, and many friends who would stop in and say hello.

Jolene is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jim; sister, Susan (Phil) Thompson of Kennewick, WA; daughters Amber (Josh) Weekes of Helena, MT, & Tana (Mat) Hamilton of Dillon, MT; niece, Whitney Hottell of Kennewick, WA; three granddaughters Graycen, Lexi Jo, & Jocelyn Weekes.

Jolene is preceded in death by her parents, Joe & Barbara Clemans.

A service at Brundage Funeral Home will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26th, followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at the Wisdom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Beaverhead County Home Health and Hospice.


Published by The Montana Standard on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Brundage Funeral Home
300 S Atlantic Street, Dillon, MT
Jun
26
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Wisdom Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Brundage Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending comfort and peace to Jolene´s family.
Anna Belle and Andy Gaasch
Friend
June 20, 2021
My heart is saddened with this news today. As a teenager, Joe and Barbara had me to care for their girls on numerous occasions! I so loved them all. Going home to the Big Hole, there is a large hole in our hearts for those who have left us! Blessings and joyful memories to all her family! She was a treasure!
Donna L Campbell
June 19, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Jolene was a great friend. She will be missed. She always had a great attitude and always said there were others in worse shape than herself.
Laura Driscoll
Friend
June 18, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Jolene was truly a beautiful soul.
Judy Kearns
School
June 18, 2021
So sorry such a good and sweet person
Timmy robisin
Friend
June 17, 2021
