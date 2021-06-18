Jolene Kay Linscott, 58

August 31, 1962-June 16, 2021

Jolene Kay Linscott, 58, of Dillon passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021.

Joe & Barbara (Rasmussen) Clemans & sister, Susan, welcomed her to the family on August 31st, 1962. She grew up in Wisdom and attended school there until high school, where she started at BCHS. Jolene always excelled in academics, winning many spelling bees. She was the Salutatorian of her graduating class. The highlight of high school was meeting her sweetheart, Jim. They were married on August 24th, 1985. She worked for Jack Boyd at his accounting firm until she left to help Jim run his business, Jim's Auto Body. They had two children, Amber & Tana, two of her greatest joys. Summers were always busy with family vacations & camping trips. In the fall, she'd be at home waiting to take the girls out to see what hunting trophies Jim would bring home. Winter might not have been her favorite, but Christmas time was. Every room in the house would be decorated from top to bottom and her favorite tradition would be a crockpot full of chili waiting at home after a day of Christmas tree hunting.

In 1999, their world was turned upside down with a diagnosis of brain cancer. She fought so hard and came out on top. Even in the recovery years, she was still a miracle. She would spend her days making way too many cookies, and the only thing that grew was her love for chocolate. She always had a stash of dark chocolate that no one dared to touch. She loved to read, so she would spend a lot of her days in her sun room with her feet kicked up, reading her favorite books. As the years passed, it was her turn to pass the torch of caregiver to her family, to be the one cared for. Jim & Tana spent the last few years taking care of her. She was blessed with so many people who loved and cared, and many friends who would stop in and say hello.

Jolene is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jim; sister, Susan (Phil) Thompson of Kennewick, WA; daughters Amber (Josh) Weekes of Helena, MT, & Tana (Mat) Hamilton of Dillon, MT; niece, Whitney Hottell of Kennewick, WA; three granddaughters Graycen, Lexi Jo, & Jocelyn Weekes.

Jolene is preceded in death by her parents, Joe & Barbara Clemans.

A service at Brundage Funeral Home will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26th, followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at the Wisdom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Beaverhead County Home Health and Hospice.