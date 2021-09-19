Joseph "Evan" Johnston, Age 53,

August 11, 1968 – September 12, 2021

Joseph "Evan" Johnston, 53, of Deer Lodge passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Evan was born on August 11, 1968 in Deer Lodge to Joe and Judy Johnston.

Evan was a standout three sport athlete for Powell County High School (Class of 1987). He received many awards and achievements, including a track scholarship to Jamestown College, where he met the love of his life, Dana. They were married August 26, 1989, in Bridger Montana. In 1991, he came back to the family ranch where he worked with his great-uncle, Robert Evans and his father Joe. Shortly after they were greeted with two lovely children, Kylie Nicole and Ethan Joseph.

Evan was an exceptional rancher, farmer, and man of authentic character, who would always lend a helping hand to a neighbor. He was very proud to say that the 2 Bar Ranch was one of the first thousand members of the American Simmental Association, and worked to consistently improve the genetics of his herd through AI and bulls that he raised. He improved the working efficiency of the ranch, by improving irrigation, updating buildings and cattle facilities, and many other aspects of the 2 Bar Ranch.

Evan enjoyed working cows, and traveling to team roping's alongside his family. He also enjoyed starting colts, riding through pairs in the high country, traveling to horse sales, and the occasional fishing trip.

He was a civic minded man who was on numerous committees which included: Rocky Mountain Stockgrowers Association, 4H Market Committee, Powell County High School Board, St. John Lutheran Church Council, and volunteer fireman with the Race Track Fire Department.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joe, his great-uncle Robert, and father-in-law Don Goodman.

He is survived by his mother Judy, wife, Dana of 32 years, daughter Kylie (Tayber) Goff; son Ethan (Marlee) Johnston; sisters Kari (Allan) Labbe; Janet (Ed) Janney; Elaine (Mark) Taylor. Evan is also survived by mother-in-law Gloria Goodman, sister-in-law Dawn (Chris) Hagan, brother-in-law Donald Goodman Jr. and numerous nieces, nephews and very close family friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a committee or foundation of your choice.

A memorial service celebrating Evan's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September, 25, 2021, at 45 Barn, 50 Highway 12, East, Garrison, MT 59731. A reception to follow. As per Evan's request please refrain from wearing black. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Evan. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Evan and his family.