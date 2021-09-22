Axelson

JOHNSTON – Joseph "Evan" Johnston, age 53, of Deer Lodge, passed away on September 12, 2021. A memorial service celebrating Evan's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September, 25, 2021, at 45 Barn, 50 Highway 12, East, Garrison, MT 59731. A reception to follow. As per Evan's request please refrain from wearing black. In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Evan are suggested to a committee or foundation of the donor's choice. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Evan.