Joseph "Evan" Johnston
ABOUT
Powell County High School
FUNERAL HOME
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
2009 Harrison Ave
Butte, MT

Axelson

JOHNSTON – Joseph "Evan" Johnston, age 53, of Deer Lodge, passed away on September 12, 2021. A memorial service celebrating Evan's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September, 25, 2021, at 45 Barn, 50 Highway 12, East, Garrison, MT 59731. A reception to follow. As per Evan's request please refrain from wearing black. In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Evan are suggested to a committee or foundation of the donor's choice. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Evan.


Published by The Montana Standard on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
45 Barn
50 Highway 12, East, Garrison, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
