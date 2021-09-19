Joseph Lawrence Perrick, 60,

June 13, 1961 - June 24, 2021

Joseph Lawrence Perrick passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 24, 2021, after a long battle with Huntington's Disease. Joe was born in Butte, Montana on June 13, 1961. Joe graduated from both Carroll College in Helena, Montana and Montana Tech in Butte, Montana in 1984 with degrees in mathematics and petroleum engineering. In 1983, Joe married his high school sweetheart, Ambra McQuillan. In 1984, Joe and Ambra relocated to Bakersfield, California where Joe worked for over 25 years for the State of California in the Division of Oil, Gas, and Geothermal Resources. Together, Joe and Ambra raised two beautiful children, Zachary Perrick and Molly Perrick.

Joe is survived by Ambra, Zachary and Molly, as well as his mother, Beverly (Conwell) Riley and step-father, Mert Riley; step-mother, Janina Lupkiewicz; brother, Thomas Perrick, Jr. and sister-in-law, Kathy Perrick, and their children, Haley, Jensen, and Reed; sister, Staci Riley and brother-in-law, Chris Mann, and their children, Shea, Megan and Riley; brother, Randy Riley and sister-in-law, Lisa, and their child, Lauren. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Perrick, Sr.

Joe was a family man whose greatest pleasure was spending time with his wife and children. Joe was always coaching a baseball team, running back and forth to soccer games, dance recitals, or anywhere else he could be with his family. Joe was an avid golfer throughout his life and enjoyed golfing with friends and family often, along with attending various professional golf tournaments. Joe spent many summer weeks every year with his family at Georgetown Lake in Montana, which was like a second home to him.

Joe was blessed by a loving family who supported him with their love, time, and caregiving throughout his illness. Although his brother, Tom Perrick, lived in different state, he never missed an opportunity to be by Joe's side. The family wishes to also acknowledge and thank Joe's in-laws, Jim and Stephanie Stenbeck, and David LaCombe, who gifted Joe with extraordinary care and love.

Joe's premature departure from this earthly world will leave an immeasurable void, but the love, grace, and kindness he bestowed will eternally live on in our memories. The entire family was especially thankful to have been with Joe to celebrate his 60th birthday in style and say our goodbye's before his passing.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Joe's life to be held on October 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., located at the Broadway Inn, 1609 W. Broadway Street, Missoula, Montana.