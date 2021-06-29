Joseph James (Joe J.) Sullivan, 88,

October 2, 1932 - May 28, 2021

A beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2021, at his home in Butte.

Joe J. was born October 2, 1932, in Butte, Montana, the second eldest of Joseph H. and Elizabeth F. (Ronan) Sullivan. He attended St. Patrick's Grade School and graduated from Butte Central High School in 1950. He graduated from the University of Montana in 1959 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree.

Joe married Marie Rose Mandic in August of 1959. The couple moved to Seattle where Joe studied to become a Revenue Officer to start his career with the U.S. Treasury Department. The couple then relocated to Missoula and were blessed with their eldest daughter, Kim. Joe and Marie transferred to Great Falls with the IRS and the family welcomed their youngest daughter Kathleen. The family returned to Butte in 1964, where Joe lived until his passing.

Joe spent 30 years employed with the Internal Revenue Service. His retirement in 1988 marked the beginning of many joyful years spent reading, taking walks, attending football games, and sharing many laughs on the golf course with his dear friends. Joe was proud 'Papa' to his three cherished granddaughters, Haley, Jensen and Reed. His love, generosity and most of all patience for his granddaughters was endless. Joe enjoyed a second career when he partnered with Tom Tahija in 1989, forming T & S Tax Service, where he worked for many years.

Joe served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1956. He was involved in many civic and social organizations throughout his life. He served as the Secretary Treasurer of the Butte Exchange Club and was a member of the Butte Elks Club. Joe was also a member of the Butte Country Club and served on the Board. The golf course was where Joe J. spent many hours surrounded by good friends, sharing laughs and enjoying the comradery with his golf partners and never missing the opportunity to remind them of his two holes in one. Joe J.'s putting skills, however, not usually up for discussion!

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph H. and Elizabeth F. (Ronan) Sullivan and siblings, Jack Sullivan, Jay Sullivan and Marie Kravik.

Joe is survived by his wife Marie, Butte; daughter, Kim Sullivan, Dallas Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Tom Perrick, Happy Valley, Oregon; grandchildren Haley, Jensen and Reed Perrick, Oregon; brother and sister-in-law, Don and Sharon Sullivan, Butte; brother -in-law and sister-in-law, Steve and Dorothy Mandic, Butte; niece and nephew, Sharon and Jack Stewart, Butte.

Joe is also survived by many nieces and nephews and numerous loved and appreciated family members and dear friends.

In accordance with Joe's wishes, his remains have been cremated. We will celebrate the life of Joe J. Sullivan on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Patrick's Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Veterans or a charity of their choice.