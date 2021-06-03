SULLIVAN - Joseph "Joe" J. Sullivan, age 88, of Butte, Montana, passed away on May 28, 2021. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date and will be announced when arrangements are complete.
Published by The Montana Standard on Jun. 3, 2021.
Marie, Kim, Kathy & family;
Your Joe was one of the really good guys
No matter where or when we saw Joe we were always greeted with smiles, catch-up news or a joke. May Joe RIP & God bless you all in your loss.
The McMahons
Friend
June 27, 2021
My condolences to Joe's family and friends. I worked with Joe in the the late 70's. He was my coach and on the job instructor when I was hired on. He had such a great sense of humor. He was a classy guy who could do a difficult job and still leave customer's with a smile on their faces. RIP Joe!
Emmett & Pat Hannifin
Work
June 8, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss of Joe. Our thoughts and prayers are with Marie and family. Joe was an wonderful neighbor and friend and will be greatly missed.
Julie and Craig Thomas
Friend
June 4, 2021
RIP Uncle Joe - You were the greatest Uncle Joe and life long neighbor anyone ever had!! I hope you are riding in an awesome golf cart some where -where they serve great drinks and the golf course is amazing! ~Bobbie