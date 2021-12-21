Joshua Fredrick Ruckdaschel, 39

September 30, 1982 - December 15, 2021

A funeral service for Joshua Fredrick Ruckdaschel will be held at 11:00 A.M Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas, Wyoming with Pastor Bill Williamson of the First Baptist Church officiating. A public visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Immediately following the service a reception of Celebration of Life will be held at Cooper's Arena, 126 North Third Street.

Joshua Fredrick Ruckdaschel was born Thursday, September 30, 1982 in Butte, Montana and died Wednesday, December 15, 2021 in Douglas, Wyoming.

With the saddest of hearts and all that knew him, we acknowledge the passing of our most beloved son, father, brother, uncle, Joshua Fredrick Ruckdaschel (AKA) RUCK at the age of 39. The Lord took Joshua from us and lifted him up to Heaven. Ruck, left a huge hole that will never be filled left in the hearts of everybody who knew Josh.

Josh was born in Butte, Montana on September 30, 1982 the only son of Edwin Allan and Kay Ann (Herrmann) Rruckdaschel and the beloved brother of Erika (Ruckdaschel) Roberton. Through out his life Josh experienced much happiness. The greatest was the birth of his beautiful daughter, Elizabeth Spolar. He loved her with all his heart. Throughout Josh's life he made many friends, some life long and new ones when he moved to Douglas in 2001. Josh was raised in Whitehall, Montana and attended school there, he later received his diploma from Anaconda High School.

Josh moved to Wyoming along with his parents and sister in 2001, where he lived for the last 21 years of his life. He worked various jobs until his most recent with Paquette Construction. He loved his boss and his best friend, Richie Paquette.

Josh loved baseball, fishing, camping, motorcycles, and the most die-hard Raiders fan were ever known. He loved poker parties with his family and friends and cribbage. Joshua was so loved by many; he will be missed beyond all comprehension! The world lost a person, Heaven gained an angel.

Josh is survived by his parents, Eddy and Kay Ruskdaschel of Douglas; sister, Erika (Thomass) Roberton and their children Zoe and Ryan of Douglas; his most precious gif to him his daughter, Elizabeth Spolar of Whitehall, Montana; grandfather, Robert Herrmann of Elcho, Wisconsin; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Ed and Rose Ruckdaschel of Whitehall; grandma, Judy Herrmann of Elcho; his beloved aunt, Joyce Ambrosini; and cousin, Nicholas Howser.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.