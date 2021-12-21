Joy Lee Snowden, 71

October 23, 1950-December 17, 2021

JOY LEE SNOWDEN was born October 23rd, 1950, to Fern (Bud) Snowden and Ornetha (Kaye) Clingman in Clovis, New Mexico. She passed away unexpectedly at the age of 71 at Barrett Memorial Hospital on December 17th, 2021. Growing up in many places, her family settled in Montana in 1963, where she was free to enjoy the beautiful skies and mountains. Joy graduated from Beaverhead County High School in 1969. She attended Western Montana College and then went to Beauty School in Butte.

Joy was an avid hairdresser in Butte for 30 years. At night and on the weekends, she loved to shoot pool and was an accomplished player in the Butte Independent Pool League, which she was president of for a few years. She was very talented when arranging flowers, wreaths, and making jewelry; she loved to express herself through artful arrangements of crafts. Nobody could wrap a present with quite her zeal and elegance. Joy loved to share detailed stories of her youth with family and friends.

Although she never had any biological children of her own, her nieces and nephews adopted her as a second mom, where she shared her generous nature and love. She was the proud aunt to Krystal (Skip) Browne, Danielle (Eric), Sean Nye, Katie, and Heidi (Dakota) Snowden. In addition, she was a loving aunt to her great-niece and nephew Abby and Alex Browne.

A special thanks to Joy's friends that made Butte a place she loved. Many individuals created lifelong friendships with Joy, and she had shared memories she cherished. She was an inspiring, generous, and kind spirit. She will be greatly missed.

Joy was preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother Darrell Snowden. She is survived by her brother Monty (Debbie) Snowden and her sister Gay Lynn (Edward) Nye, and numerous aunts and uncles and cousins.

A special thank you to Jim Hartwig and all the staff at Home Care Montana and Dr. Evans for your continuous support and care for Joy.

A short Graveside ceremony will be held on Thursday, December 23rd, at 12 pm, NOON at the Mountain View Cemetery in Dillon. A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2022 in Joy's honor.