Joyce Pederson, 88

September 27, 1933 - December 16, 2021

Joyce Mary (DeTonancour) Pederson was born on September 27, 1933 in Missoula Montana to Joseph and Leah (Schmautz) DeTonancour. The family later moved to Anaconda and added three siblings Patricia, Robert and Dennis. Joyce married young and with her first husband adopted two children Dean Mahle and Laurie Mahle. Her second marriage brought the birth of son Samuel Pederson, all were raised in Anaconda. Joyce was a working mom who supported her family by working at Galen State Hospital's diet kitchen, and later at Safeway in Anaconda she retired from Safeway in 1997. While most of her life was spent in Anaconda due to health issues she later moved to be close to daughter Laurie in Texas and eventually Arizona. Joyce always considered Montana and especially Anaconda to be her home. Joyce is survived by daughter Laurie Stenbeck (John) of Apache Junction Arizona, and son Sam Pederson (Jody) of Everett Washington. Grandchildren Rose Cudzilo (Matt), Misti Pederson and Sam Pederson and Great Grandchildren Khia and Olivia Cudzilo. Brother-in-law Bill Puccinelli and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Leah DeTonancour, son Dean Mahle, sister Patricia Puccinelli and brothers Robert DeTonancour and Dennis DeTonancour. Special thanks to Visions Assisted Living of Mesa and Blue Sky Hospice for taking such good care of Mom during her final years. She never let anyone leave her room without telling them she loved them and calling "See you later alligator..."