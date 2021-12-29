Menu
Joyce Pederson
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021

Joyce Pederson, 88

September 27, 1933 - December 16, 2021

Joyce Mary (DeTonancour) Pederson was born on September 27, 1933 in Missoula Montana to Joseph and Leah (Schmautz) DeTonancour. The family later moved to Anaconda and added three siblings Patricia, Robert and Dennis. Joyce married young and with her first husband adopted two children Dean Mahle and Laurie Mahle. Her second marriage brought the birth of son Samuel Pederson, all were raised in Anaconda. Joyce was a working mom who supported her family by working at Galen State Hospital's diet kitchen, and later at Safeway in Anaconda she retired from Safeway in 1997. While most of her life was spent in Anaconda due to health issues she later moved to be close to daughter Laurie in Texas and eventually Arizona. Joyce always considered Montana and especially Anaconda to be her home. Joyce is survived by daughter Laurie Stenbeck (John) of Apache Junction Arizona, and son Sam Pederson (Jody) of Everett Washington. Grandchildren Rose Cudzilo (Matt), Misti Pederson and Sam Pederson and Great Grandchildren Khia and Olivia Cudzilo. Brother-in-law Bill Puccinelli and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Leah DeTonancour, son Dean Mahle, sister Patricia Puccinelli and brothers Robert DeTonancour and Dennis DeTonancour. Special thanks to Visions Assisted Living of Mesa and Blue Sky Hospice for taking such good care of Mom during her final years. She never let anyone leave her room without telling them she loved them and calling "See you later alligator..."


Published by The Montana Standard on Dec. 29, 2021.
she was a wonderful neighbor 2nd Mom her and mom worked together at Galen, Safeways and just plain ole great friends I will forever Miss JP my thoughts and Prayers to Laurie & John Sam and Jody and family I hope she is enjoying many cups of coffee with mom again
Cherie L Bilodeau
Friend
January 3, 2022
So sorry to read this, I have many fond memories of Joyce and her sister Pat. Joyce worked with my Mom at Galen.
Sharon Johns
December 29, 2021
So sorry to hear about the death of Joyce. We were friends from high school. She lived on the alley by me. Thank you for your love and care. God bless.
Beverly Villa
December 29, 2021
