Judi (Simons) Saarinen, 73

November 12, 1947-September 21, 2021

Judi (Simons) Saarinen

On the evening of September 21, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer, Judi left this life just as she lived it, with dignity and strength.

Judith Lee was born to Ralph (Speed) and Lee Simons on November 12, 1947, in Townsend, MT. She would be joined by a sister, Sue, before the family moved to Boulder in 1954. Judi would later become big sister to Nita and Marty.

Judi attended Boulder Grade School and graduated from JCHS in 1965. She attended Hollywood Beauty School in Billings, earning a diploma in 1966. She would hold various jobs, but found her career in banking. Judi started as a Teller at First Boulder Valley Bank and worked her way up to a position of Vice President before retiring.

On November 16, 1966, Judi married her high school sweetheart Larry Saarinen. The couple would make their home in Kentucky and Virginia during Larry's service in the Army, then for a short time in Butte before making Boulder their forever home.

Judi and Larry would add two amazing sons to the family, Jeff in 1970 and Jeremy in 1971. Having her two boys gave her an opportunity to become a "second mom" to the neighborhood kids. In 2007 Jeff married Kellie Hoopes and Judi finally had a daughter. To everyone's delight, granddaughter Bree joined the family on November 14, 2009. Bree was the light of Judi's life.

Judi served on numerous boards and committees. Her dedication and love of Boulder has helped to make it a wonderful place to live and raise a family.

She will be deeply missed by husband, Larry; sons Jeff (Kellie) Saarinen, Jeremy Saarinen; granddaughter, Bree Saarinen; sisters, Sue Miller and Nita (Ed) McCauley; brother, Marty (Sandy) Simons; in-laws, Delbert (Nora) Saarinen; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. As well as those who hold a special place in Judi's heart, Barb (Jerry) Hamlin, JoAnn (Gene) Hunt and Kathy (Larry) Fritz.

She is preceded in death by parents, Speed and Lee Simons; in-laws, Leonard and Senia Saarinen, Bruce Saarinen, Wendy Saarinen, Susan Saarinen, Todd Saarinen, Chuck and Mavis Parsons and Sid Miller.

The family extends a heart filled thank you to Lori and Amanda Lagerquist and Dorothy Lanz for their love and care of Judi.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bear Grass Suites, P.O. Box 629, Boulder, MT 59632

At the request of Judi, no services will be held.