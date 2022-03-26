Menu
JULIA THOMAS
JULIA THOMAS, 50

November 13th 1971 - March 23rd 2022

On March 23rd 2022, Julia Thomas was called home. She was born in Phoenix Arizona, November 13th 1971, and resided in Butte Montana since 2005. She worked at the Derby, John's Pork Chop, and The Freeway. She loved to cook, dance, sing, listen to music, ride bikes, and spend time with family. She was very crafty and always enjoyed taking her dogs on adventures. She was extremely free spirited and strong willed. She spread happiness to those she loved.

She is survived by her significant other; Ken Lough. Children; Jewel Thomas, Jasmine Becker, Jade Staruch, Jesse Price and his fiance Haylei Allen, and Brady Lough. Grandchildren; Gauge Lemler, Axel Lemler, Leonard Becker Jr, Lucas Staruch, Passion McManamon, Nixie Becker, and Jaxon Staruch. Siblings; David Seesholtz, Ronda Boyle, and Nathan Burgess. Nephew; Garrett Sorrell, Mikel Seesholtz, Dylan Boyle, Allen Boyle, Nathan Boyle, and Kael Burgess. Nieces; Tonesha Sorrell, Glenna Sorrell, and Arizona Burgess. Great Niece; Maebri Boyle. She loved her dog Tyson Thomas.

A celebration of life will be held at Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home, 1800 Florence Avenue, Butte Montana 59701 at 11:00am, Monday March 28th 2022. There will be a reception at Clark's Park following the service. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Published by The Montana Standard on Mar. 26, 2022.
Sponsored by Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home.
