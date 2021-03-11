Menu
June Victoria Hibbs
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
2009 Harrison Ave
Butte, MT

June Victoria (Norman) Hibbs

June 30, 1931-March 9, 2021

June Victoria (Norman) Hibbs, 89 passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home, in Butte, MT, on March 9th at 1:20am. She was born on June 30, 1931 in Houghton, MI, to Victor and Elma (Salmonson) Norman.

She was preceded in death by both her parents, (siblings) Anselm, Rosey, Jack, Fred & Lucy, (husband) Robert Hibbs, (sons) Mark Hibbs and Raymond Bagley, (daughter) Edie Ferre (who also passed away on March 9, 2021, just a few hours later), (stepdaughter) Elaine Sabatino and (grandson) Rudy Nixon.

She is survived by her (brother) Victor Norman, (children) William (Dorren) Bagley, Jeannie (Steve) Ker, Jan Wendell, Barbara (David) Dibble, (16 grandchildren) Shawn, Shane, Robert, Jason, Chris, Mindy, Jake, Ben, J.T., Roman, Wesley, Becky, Kristi, Daniel, Joe, Kayla, 28 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She loved embroidering, spending time with her family, camping, fishing, sitting out on the front porch, watching old time TV shows and movies, birthday parties, barbeques, going out to lunch and dinner, shopping and her cats (Trouble, Nader, Bruiser, Pickles and Summer).

It always brought her great joy when family came to see her, and she knew she was loved by her kids.

She was a strong person and overcame many obstacles in her life. She fought hard and will be greatly missed and remembered for her kind, loving nature, by everyone who knew her.

Private service pending.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of June.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for June and her family.


So sorry for the loss of June and Edie. My love and prayers go out too you all. Always loved your mom, she was such a sweet lady.
Theresa Quintana Willard
March 12, 2021
