Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Justin William Renouard
1983 - 2021
BORN
1983
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Butte High School
FUNERAL HOME
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT

Justin William Renouard, 38

January 21, 1983 – September 07, 2021

Justin William "Pork Chop" Renouard was born on January 21, 1983, to Mark and Cinda Renouard in Butte, Montana. He was a loving husband and father, and an adventurous son. Justin left this world far too soon on September 7, 2021. He attended Whittier Elementary, East Middle School, and graduated from Butte High School in 2001. He then pursued his passion for mechanics at UTI University in Phoenix, Arizona, where he graduated with honors as an automotive technician. He then followed his trade where he worked for several years at Butte GM and then went on to a new career at REC. Anytime you couldn't find Justin, you could count on him fly fishing on the great Montana lakes and streams.

He met the love of his life, Theresa Cooper, and were married on August 8, 2015. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Keira Anne and Josephine Rose. His passion was for his girls and wife, teaching them what the great outdoors were all about: fishing, hunting, floating, camping, and archery. Justin had an artistic talent for fly tying, reloading, and building model cars.

Justin will be sadly missed by his family and friends and all those he touched along the way. Justin is preceeded in death by his grandparents William and Ruth Ann Renouard, Steven and Emily Seys, and special grandparents Paul and Dorothy Gambee; his father-in-law Mark Cooper; and uncle Bill Renouard.

He is survived by his loving wife Theresa, his two shining stars Keira and Josephine; his father Mark Renouard (Sue), mother Cinda Seys, brother Jake Renouard (Kortni), his niece and nephew Tynlee and Corbin; and numerous uncles and aunts, cousins, and many special friends too numerous to mention.

Services for Justin will be held on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at St. Ann's Parish to celebrate his life. Reception will follow immediately after services at St. Ann's Social Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Project Healing Waters, or a trust fund established at Opportunity Bank for Keira and Josephine.


Published by The Montana Standard from Sep. 10 to Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Service
1:00p.m.
St. Ann's Catholic Church
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
Mark Cindy and family, we are so sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Ed and Sandy Shea.
Ed Shea
September 19, 2021
We are so very sorry for your family's loss you are in our thoughts and prayers
Madilon and Tony Kulaski
September 18, 2021
Cinda, God I´m so sorry to hear about Justin. You´re in my thoughts and prayers, God Bless.
Colleen Gollinger
September 17, 2021
Bill and I are truly heartbroken for all of you. We loved watching Justin grow up, he was always smiling, happy and kind. Your loss is enormous, may God hold all of you in the palm of His hand as you grieve and find a new way to go forward. Justin will not be forgotten and we will keep praying for all of you, his loving family. We are truly sorry. Love and prayers to all of you, Bill and Marilyn Boyle
Marilyn Boyle
Friend
September 17, 2021
Cindy and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I hope that all the beautiful memories will help carry you forward and give you smiles as you remember Justin's life and the wonderful times that you spent together. Thinking of you.
Gloyd Simmons
September 17, 2021
Mark and family

I am so very very sorry for your loss of Justin! Sounds like he was a chip off the old blockhunting, fishing, and loving the outdoors. Am sure he is fly fishing somewhere in heaven and telling stories of all kinds to the angels! Again, MarkI am sorry!
Kathy Roberts
September 16, 2021
Cinda, I am so sorry for your loss.
Tim Mulligan
September 16, 2021
So Sorry for your loss!!!
Dennis Rigby
Other
September 16, 2021
Much Love from Victor and Ann
September 14, 2021
John & Lorrie Roberts & Family
September 14, 2021
Justin, what a pleasure it was knowing you. You were truly one of a kind. You grew up to be a fine young man, we will miss our hallway conversations. Rest easy for the Lord is with you. Peace to your family and friends.
Gary and Christine
September 11, 2021
I was so sorry to hear about your loss of Justin. May the comfort of God, and your family and friends help you through this time.
Patricia Erickson
Friend
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results