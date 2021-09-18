Mark Cindy and family, we are so sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Ed and Sandy Shea.
Ed Shea
September 19, 2021
We are so very sorry for your family's loss you are in our thoughts and prayers
Madilon and Tony Kulaski
September 18, 2021
Cinda, God I´m so sorry to hear about Justin. You´re in my thoughts and prayers, God Bless.
Colleen Gollinger
September 17, 2021
Bill and I are truly heartbroken for all of you. We loved watching Justin grow up, he was always smiling, happy and kind. Your loss is enormous, may God hold all of you in the palm of His hand as you grieve and find a new way to go forward. Justin will not be forgotten and we will keep praying for all of you, his loving family. We are truly sorry. Love and prayers to all of you, Bill and Marilyn Boyle
Marilyn Boyle
Friend
September 17, 2021
Cindy and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I hope that all the beautiful memories will help carry you forward and give you smiles as you remember Justin's life and the wonderful times that you spent together. Thinking of you.
Gloyd Simmons
September 17, 2021
Mark and family
I am so very very sorry for your loss of Justin! Sounds like he was a chip off the old blockhunting, fishing, and loving the outdoors. Am sure he is fly fishing somewhere in heaven and telling stories of all kinds to the angels! Again, MarkI am sorry!
Kathy Roberts
September 16, 2021
Cinda, I am so sorry for your loss.
Tim Mulligan
September 16, 2021
So Sorry for your loss!!!
Dennis Rigby
Other
September 16, 2021
Much Love from Victor and Ann
September 14, 2021
John & Lorrie Roberts & Family
September 14, 2021
Justin, what a pleasure it was knowing you. You were truly one of a kind. You grew up to be a fine young man, we will miss our hallway conversations.
Rest easy for the Lord is with you. Peace to your family and friends.
Gary and Christine
September 11, 2021
I was so sorry to hear about your loss of Justin. May the comfort of God, and your family and friends help you through this time.