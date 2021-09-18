Bill and I are truly heartbroken for all of you. We loved watching Justin grow up, he was always smiling, happy and kind. Your loss is enormous, may God hold all of you in the palm of His hand as you grieve and find a new way to go forward. Justin will not be forgotten and we will keep praying for all of you, his loving family. We are truly sorry. Love and prayers to all of you, Bill and Marilyn Boyle

Marilyn Boyle Friend September 17, 2021