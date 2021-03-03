Karen (Lee/Backstrom) Butler

March 26,1943 - February 3, 2021

Karen (Lee/Backstrom) Butler, 77, died on February 3, 2021 in Longview, WA after her heart had stopped, during a COPD attack in her home at Rainier, OR. Karen Victoria was born on March 26,1943 in Rochester, NY. to Arthur and Gertrude (Wolter) Treiber. Her mother died in 1948 and Karen moved to Butte,MT with her father and sister, Jane, to be near her oldest sister Ellen and family. She married Tom Lee at 16 and soon had four children: Glenna Diana, Cynthia Ann, Thomas Stephen, and Laurence Jonathan. She later married Chris Backstrom, who became "Dad" to her children with his own children, Russell and Marty, growing up in Butte. Later Karen moved to Port Townsend, WA. to be near first granddaughter Layla and family. After short marriage to Mike Butler she found a long loving relationship with Gary Wicklund and will be buried with him and daughter Glenna in Rainier. Karen loved to sing from a wedding or two, to Karaoke at her social club in Rainier. She waitressed many years in Butte at the "Pekin" and "Top Deck". She also had a stained glass studio for a time on Hamilton St. in uptown Butte as well as in her home. Chris helped her in this business. She enjoyed a time of being a Senior Companion in Silver Bow County.

Preceded in death by her parents, daughter Glenna (2014), companion Gary, sister Ellen and Ed Rohret, brother-in-law Don Lawson, nephew Terrance Lawson (2009), ex-husbands Tom and Chris. Survived by her three children: Cindy, Steve and Larry (Jessica), sister Jane Lawson, eight grandchildren, eighteen great grands, many nieces and nephews in the Rohret, Lawson, Backstrom and Lee families.