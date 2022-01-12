To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Rest in Peace my friend. I will never forget you. In your short time with us at copper Ridge we became fast friends and I enjoyed knowing you. My deepest sympathy to all of your family
Tina Rader
January 19, 2022
I am so thankful for the sweet conversations I had with Kathie. She was honest, unpretentious, and interested. I was amazed that even if weeks passed between our talks, she easily picked up the conversation where we ended. I will miss her insight and kindness...and I will always remember her. My prayers and condolences to her family and all who loved her.