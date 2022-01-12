Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathie R. Harrison
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT

Duggan Dolan

HARRISON - Ms. Kathie R. Harrison passed away Monday morning at Copper Ridge in Butte. Services will be held at a later date in Bozeman.



Published by The Montana Standard on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Rest in Peace my friend. I will never forget you. In your short time with us at copper Ridge we became fast friends and I enjoyed knowing you. My deepest sympathy to all of your family
Tina Rader
January 19, 2022
I am so thankful for the sweet conversations I had with Kathie. She was honest, unpretentious, and interested. I was amazed that even if weeks passed between our talks, she easily picked up the conversation where we ended. I will miss her insight and kindness...and I will always remember her. My prayers and condolences to her family and all who loved her.
Laurie Eschrich
Other
January 18, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results