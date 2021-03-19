Kenneth M. Clark

February 01, 1961 - March 10, 2021

Mr. Kenneth Maynard Clark passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his home in Butte. Kenneth was born on February 01, 1961 in Nyssa, Oregon. He was later adopted by Howard and Karen (Berthelson) Clark.

Kenneth was educated in Caldwell, Idaho. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army, where he operated heavy equipment among his many duties. He later worked for the Atlas Powder Company, where he received his HAZMAT training. For many years, he worked as a long-haul truckdriver and performed construction work.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Howard Clark. He is survived by his daughters Toni Clark and Mary Jo Taylor; and his grandchildren, Starlyn Clark Elijah Coffey, and Tatyana Taylor. He is also survived by his mother, Karen Mast; his brother, Steve Clark, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends.

Memorial Services will be conducted on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 4:00 PM in the American Legion Hall, located at 3202 Wynne Ave., with Bishop Al Scafani presiding. A further celebration of Kenneth's life will be held following services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor's choice.