Kenneth Johnson
JOHNSON – Kenneth Johnson, age 75, of Deer Lodge, Montana, passed away on January 8, 2022. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Pen Convention Center, 925 Main St., Deer Lodge, MT 59722 with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at the Pen Convention Center. Kenneth will be laid to rest next to his parents at Hillcrest Cemetery during a private service for family. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Kenneth. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged toc are for Kenneth and his family.



Published by The Montana Standard on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Pen Convention Center
925 Main St., Deer Lodge, MT
Jan
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Pen Convention Center
925 Main St., Deer Lodge, MT
My heart goes out to the family. Kenny was a very special friend and classmate. He will be missed so very much. All my live, Judy Kendall
Judy Kendall
February 4, 2022
So very sorry to hear about Kenny! He was a very nice person and always He was very friendly !! You have my condolences and my prayers for your family!
Mary Ann Olsen
January 15, 2022
So sorry to hear about this on Friday. Karin told me. I remember Kenny fondly and think of all of you many times when I remember the time we spent together so many years ago. My best to all of you.
Jurgen Weiel
January 15, 2022
