JOHNSON – Kenneth Johnson, age 75, of Deer Lodge, Montana, passed away on January 8, 2022. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Pen Convention Center, 925 Main St., Deer Lodge, MT 59722 with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at the Pen Convention Center. Kenneth will be laid to rest next to his parents at Hillcrest Cemetery during a private service for family. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Kenneth. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged toc are for Kenneth and his family.