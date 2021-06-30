Kenneth "Ken" Glenn Kopp, age 83,

August 14, 1937 - June 27, 2021

Kenneth "Ken" Glenn Kopp, of Opportunity, Montana, passed away at home on Saturday, June 27, 2021. Ken was born to Leonard Eugene "Gene" and Florence "Olive" (Scott) Kopp on August 14, 1937, in Thomas, Oklahoma.

Ken graduated from high school in Oklahoma and completed some college at Oklahoma University. He joined the Airforce and Coast Guard Geodetic Survey (now NOAA). His principal occupation was an Electronics Technician and Ken worked for most of his profession at Montana Power Company. Ken's favorite pastime was Ham Radio.

Ken was married to Lena "Rose" Voelker on December 30, 1956, in Nahunta, Georgia. They had one child, Kenneth E. Kopp.

Ken is survived by his wife, Rose Kopp and son, Kenneth Kopp. Ken was preceded in death by his father, Gene; mother, Olive; and sister, June Hayes.

Memorials in honor of Ken are suggested to Camp Mak-A-Dream, PO Box 1450, Missoula, Montana, 59806. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Kenneth. Axelson funeral and Cremation services has been privileged to care for Ken and his family.