Kenneth Sanders, Age 74,

August 13, 1947 – March 14, 2022

Ken Sanders passed away peacefully following complications from COVID-19, on Monday, March 14, 2022. Ken Served in the Air Force out of high school. Upon returning to Butte, Ken worked several jobs around the Butte area. Always a jokester, Ken had a quick wit and was always up for teasing or coming up with a special nickname for those around him. Ken and his wife enjoyed spending time at car shows, and their 63 GALAXIE, and bowling with his friends at Star Lanes. Ken will hold a special place in his grandsons' hearts as he was always making them laugh and sharing his Butte stories. Ken leaves his loving wife of 43 years Gayla and sons Rick and Scott (Chanelle), grandsons Reece and Ryen, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ken is preceded in death by his father Thomas, mother Ene, and brother Thomas "Chick" Sanders.

