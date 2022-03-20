Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth Sanders
FUNERAL HOME
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
2009 Harrison Ave
Butte, MT

Kenneth Sanders, Age 74,

August 13, 1947 – March 14, 2022

Ken Sanders passed away peacefully following complications from COVID-19, on Monday, March 14, 2022. Ken Served in the Air Force out of high school. Upon returning to Butte, Ken worked several jobs around the Butte area. Always a jokester, Ken had a quick wit and was always up for teasing or coming up with a special nickname for those around him. Ken and his wife enjoyed spending time at car shows, and their 63 GALAXIE, and bowling with his friends at Star Lanes. Ken will hold a special place in his grandsons' hearts as he was always making them laugh and sharing his Butte stories. Ken leaves his loving wife of 43 years Gayla and sons Rick and Scott (Chanelle), grandsons Reece and Ryen, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ken is preceded in death by his father Thomas, mother Ene, and brother Thomas "Chick" Sanders.

Please visit www.axelsonfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Ken.



Published by The Montana Standard on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Our Deepest Sympathy in our thoughts and prayers what a Loss a Super Great Guy
Frank and Connie Padrotti
March 21, 2022
So sad of Kenny's passing. Grew up in Centerville across the street from my Family home. We were friends in the 60's and 70's. Reconnected few years ago. To Gayla and family. Kenny was always one of the good 'Guys'
Jim Lochrie
Friend
March 20, 2022
So very sorry to see this. Remembering Seahawks games. Rest In Peace Ken.
Joe Dziak
Friend
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results