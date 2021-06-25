Menu
Kenneth "Nick" Williams
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Butte High School
FUNERAL HOME
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT

Kenneth "Nick" Williams, 69

November 12, 1951-June 23, 2021

Kenneth "Nick" Williams, 69, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, with his wife at his side. Nick was born in Butte on November 12, 1951, to Ken and Beverly (Breyer) Williams. He was raised in Centerville, attended the Blaine School and graduated from Butte High School. He worked for a short time as an oiler on the drills at the Berkley Pit before starting his career as a carpenter. Fifty years ago, he and Jeananne Finley were married, and raised two beautiful children.

Nick started to work as a carpenter for his uncle Felix Madrazo in Helena. A few of their jobs included the State Liquor Warehouse, the Dorothy Block on Last Chance Gulch and the Four Georgians Elementary School. Returning to Butte and working for Walsh Construction he remodeled several floors in the Hennessy Building, roofed many churches and historic buildings and he converted the Finlen Hotel rooms to apartments. He built substations throughout Montana for the telephone company. Spent many days and weeks at Stauffer Chemical. He laid out all the intricate forms for the concrete at the Granite Mountain Memorial. The tower for Fairmont's waterslide, some upgrades at Butte High School and work at Our Lady of the Rockies showcased his skills as a master craftsman. He also built many of the Habitat for Humanity Houses. But his favorite job of all was refurbishing the Front Street Station for Janel and Tom Madrazo.

Nick was a man of many interests, he worked hard, and he played hard. He loved to bowl, play softball, hunt, fish, camp and cheer on the Seattle Mariners. He went from a motorcycle rider to a 4-wheeler and finally the comfort of his side-by-side. His retirement years included building his daughter's house and his son's garage and any remodel or roofing job that the family or friends needed help with. Then he discovered that the sunshine in Arizona was a whole lot easier to take than shoveling snow all winter, so he became a snowbird. He thoroughly enjoyed his time in Yuma.

He was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin to his surviving family that includes his wife Jeananne; his son Christopher (Lacie), his daughter Danette (Marc) Gilboy; grandchildren Codie and Haylie Williams and Taryn, Kensley and Addison Gilboy; brother Stan (Linda) Williams; his sisters Margie (Tom) Scott, Nancy (Con) Sullivan, Pauline (Curt) Mott; his sisters-in-law Katie (Roy) Webster, Irene (Greg Kaufman) Finley; brothers-in-law Tim Finley, Jerry (Tammy) Finley, Dan (Judy) Finley. His aunt Ellyn Breyer and Uncle Jim Kelly; nieces and nephews Allen (Alexis) Scott, Craig (Kelsey) Williams, Jeff (Ashley) Williams, Tina Craddock, Jody (Tom) Hiltenbrand, Amy (Arthur) Finnicum, Curtis (Nicole) Mott, Jamie (Arland Lindblad) Mott, Eric (Alicia) Webster, Kellee Webster, Parker and Roy Stidham. And so many great nieces and nephews that he loved to tease and cousins in the Breyer, Sanders, Maunder, Johnson/Williams, Madrazo, Bartholomew, Pacheco families.

He is preceded in death by his parents Bev and Ken Williams, his mother and father-in-law Jean and Bill Finley. His infant sister Enid; nephew Brian Scott; numerous aunts and uncles including his namesake, Nick Breyer.

Services will be held on Friday, July 2nd at Duggan-Dolan Mortuary with visitation beginning at 10:00 am and services at 11:00. Donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.


Published by The Montana Standard from Jun. 25 to Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane, Butte, MT
Jul
2
Service
11:00a.m.
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane, Butte, MT
14 Entries
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
George and Peggy Darragh
Friend
July 2, 2021
So sorry to hear of Nick's passing. May your family draw from the peace God offers. Nick and I were classmates at the Blaine school. I can still remember where he sat in third grade! Seems Nick always had a smile. I've lost track of most of the kids from those days because I moved away, but after moving back I happend to bump into Nick a few times and he still had his smile. Will pray for you and your family in the days to come.
Marianne (Harvey) Bell
School
July 2, 2021
Jeananne and Family, my heart breaks for you. You and Nick were always friendly when I would happen upon you in Butte. I always loved seeing you! Prayers from Idaho....
Barbara Barry Waters
Friend
July 1, 2021
Diane Carlyon
July 1, 2021
Nick and I were best of buds as children in Centerville.....fortunately, I got to see him several years ago........a great guy. My condolences to his family............
David Harrington
July 1, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Pat Bolton and Family
June 30, 2021
So sad to hear if Nick's passing. Nick and I lived across the street in Centerville together. Nick played ball with kids from Centerville on Center St. We would sit on his back porch steps and do what kids do try to figure out life. Condolences to Nicks brother and sisters. To his wife and his children. Nick was one of the 'Good Guys'
Jim Lochrie
Friend
June 30, 2021
So sorry for your lossYou are in our prayers Nick was a great guy sending hugs
Pat and Patsy Callahan
Friend
June 30, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss Jeanne and family. Sending prayers for you during this difficult time
Cheryl Kelly Fitzpatrick
Friend
June 30, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all of you. Nick was such a wonderful man. His legacy will live on through all of you. My heart is yours
Elena Nelson
June 30, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
June 28, 2021
Our very deepest sympathy to you and the entire family.
Shelley Dixon
Friend
June 27, 2021
Our Thoughts & Prayers to Stan & Linda Williams and all of the Williams Family. May his memories hold dear in your hearts. (((Hugs))) Rest in peace Nick Janice & Curly Muniz
Janice & Curly Muniz
June 27, 2021
Sue & I can´t begin to tell u how sorry we are for your loss. Loved his personality & sense of humor. It was truly great to get to know him.
John Connole
June 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results