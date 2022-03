I am so sorry for your loss. Like I have said this woman was like a big sis to me. Whether we were discussing grandbabies, looking at purses, listening to her talk about her love of Betty Boop, etc. She always was there as a big sis to talk to and I enjoyed her being part of my life through the years and when our moms were friends. I remember the Xmas we went to Melrose with the family etc. Rest in Peace Sister until I see you again! Give my mom and your mom a big hug for me!!! Love you!

Cathy Nakwas Friend December 13, 2021