Lana Lynn Simpson, 61

August 21, 1960 – April 3, 2022

On Sunday April 3rd, Lana Lynn Simpson, 61, passed away in her home west of Anaconda. Lana was born on August 21, 1960, to Trudy Jane "TJ" Fagan and Stephen Cramb in Fort Worth, TX. Lana grew up loving the country life. While attending high school in Denison TX, she met and married John Hill they had 3 children together. After divorcing John, Lana met Earl Simpson. They married and had two children together. In 1996 Lana and Earl made a courageous decision to move from Texas to Montana and fell in love with the Mountains. She is survived by her Significant Other-Jack Ward; Children- John Hill Jr., Jennifer Hill, and Cory Simpson. She also leaves behind her Aunt Pam and her family, brother Paul "Doug" Griffin, his spouse, and children; her sister Crystal Price and her children; and her late brother Kristofer's children, and stepfather Richard Gary. She was a wonderful grandmother AKA Nanny to Alexander Hill, Allie Mulske, Cameron Hill, Emily Boyd, and Luna Simpson. She also leaves behind numerous other family and close friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, her mother TJ Fagan, daughter Kelly Boyd, son- Casey Simpson, brother Kristofer Price, and late husband Earl Simpson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16th, 2022, at the Croatian Hall, 816 E. 3rd St., Anaconda, MT 59711. A reception will follow the service at the Croatian Hall.

The family request that any donations you would like to make be sent to your local animal shelter.

