Larry LaSalle
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Anaconda High School
FUNERAL HOME
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home
107 Oak St
Anaconda, MT

Larry LaSalle

December 13, 1958 - March 11, 2021

Surrounded by his loving family and wife, on a bright sunny day, our Dear Lord took the light of our lives home and ended his suffering. On March 11, Larry LaSalle, an amazing son, husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grandfather, cousin and friend left us to join his parents, Loretta and Leo; nephew, Bridger; great friend and partner, Leonard Readicker; and many other beloved family members and friends to be in the arms of our Dear Lord. Once upon a time, he reached out his hand and we all began a journey. Along the way, we discovered that being with him grew sweeter and sweeter every day. He was so very kind to all that met and knew him – often referred to as a heck of a nice guy. His gentle spirit touched so many people and animals alike. He was never quick to anger and spoke nothing damaging about anyone.

Larry grew up and attended schools in Anaconda. He spent his childhood hunting, fishing and camping with his family. Larry enjoyed his many trips to Alaska with his brother Leo, son Aaron, partner and dear friend Leonard, Leonard's wife Char, and Cindy. He often spoke of his time on the Anaconda Swim Team. He would often boast that he could always outswim his son Aaron. He graduated from Anaconda High School in 1977 and his classmates were always treasured in his thoughts and stories. He furthered his education at Montana Tech. He operated several businesses in Butte, and he was dearly loved and respected by all his employees.

We are truly so fortunate to have had him in our lives and to have learned so much from his goodness. He is survived by his wife, Lucinda/Cindy, children, Aaron (Myranda), Lindsey (Paul), and Ken, brothers, Leo (Kay) and Louis, sister, Laura, grandchildren, Reece and Emmylia, and many nieces and nephews. He was also especially close with his nieces Katie and Stacy and his grandniece Retta. The light of his loving smile had given so many comfort and warmth. It's not goodbye – it's until we meet again. We all love you so very much! My Husband, I love you as much today as yesterday and will love you forever.

Per his wishes, no funeral will be held. Please send thoughtful gifts to the Anaconda Hospice, 118 E. 7th St., Anaconda, MT 59711, local food banks, and animal shelters. Larry loved family visits to Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks. His family asks that you think of him on your next visit to the parks.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Larry's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.


Published by The Montana Standard on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
So sorry to hear that Larry had passed, he always seemed such a gentle soul. My thoughts and prayers are with you Cindy and family.
Barbara Doty
March 21, 2021
Peace and comfort from God for all of the family and friends of Larry LaSalle
Theresa Graves
March 18, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you Cindy and family.
Carol Adamo
March 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss LaSalle family, especially my brother in law Aaron and sister Myranda. Even though I never crossed paths with Larry, I can relate losing a father this year. Stay strong!
Gregory and Michelle Hardy
March 18, 2021
I'm so sorry Cin to read this. You are in our prayers. God bless you all. We love you.
Threase Thompson
March 17, 2021
Sorry to learn of Larry's passing. He was always kind and friendly. I always enjoyed having a chance to visit with him. He truly lit up went he told a story about growing up in Anaconda. I watched Larry swim 50 years ago. He definitely loved it. When I hear American Pie I always remember Larry and the summer swimteam members in the early 70's. My condolences to all his friends and family.
Bob McCarthy
March 17, 2021
Cindy, Aaron, Linsey & Ken, we are so sorry for your loss. Larry was such a wonderful guy Our thoughts & prayers to all of you . He will always be remembered
Sis & John Coates
March 17, 2021
Leo and Kay, it was sad to see the news of Larry's passing. What a great man he was. Will always remember his generosity and kindness at the Coppertown.
Rich Kastelitz
March 16, 2021
