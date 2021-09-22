LaVeryl R. "Jeannie" McMahon, 78

August 31, 1943 - September 17, 2021

LaVeryl R. "Jeannie" McMahon, of Ogden, Iowa passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. Funeral Services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, September 24, 2021 at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Logan Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com .

Jeannie lived in several places that she called home including Battlecreek, IA; Newcastle, WY; Butte, MT; and lived in Sioux City, IA shortly before her return to home. She was known among her family as Mummas, a name lovingly given to her by her first grandchild, Gavin. Jeannie was born the daughter of Ross and Gladys (Harrington) Berg on August 31, 1943 in Ogden, Iowa and graduated from Ogden High School. Jeannie married John McMahon on July 22, 1964. They later divorced after more than 30 years of marriage, sharing 2 children and a lifetime of memories.

Jeannie was a helper in this world. She worked in hospitals as a phlebotomist for many years. She also worked in law enforcement as a jailor and dispatcher.

She will be fondly remembered as a kind and gracious woman. Mummas was a creative soul who always put her family first. She enjoyed sewing and making blankets for her grand babies, canning foods, hunting, shooting, fishing, and camping.

Jeannie is survived by her children, Michelle (Marc) Hein of Sioux City and Michael (Debbie) McMahon of Butte, Montana; as well as her honorary son, Lyle (Carolyn) German of New Egypt, New Jersey; brother, Joel Berg of Pilot Mound; grandchildren, Brady, Shaina (Jordan), Remington (Jordan) , Kaley, Marissa (Tim), Mikayla (Mike), Levi, Logan, and Luke; and great-grandchildren, Jaide, Ruthie, Zoey, Hayden, Abigale, Alice, Devin, and Ethan; granddaughter-in-law, Courtney; as well as numerous other nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Richard and Becci; and grandson, Gavin.