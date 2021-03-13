To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
My thoughts and prayers are with you. We have great memories!
Kay Phillips
March 15, 2021
Dear LaSalle Family,
So sorry to hear of your loss. Sad to have another member of the family pass. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. God Bless.
James Corrigan
March 15, 2021
Sorry to hear about Larry's passing. Thanks for the good times and laughs we all had together on our road trips. Thoughts and prayers to all his family. RIP Larry.
Pat & Susan Mengon
March 15, 2021
I´m stunned by this news. I´m so very sorry for your loss of Larry, he was a very nice man who had a wonderful smile and treated his customers with care, he will be missed, My heartfelt condolences on this tremendous loss in your life's.
Laurie M Holland
March 15, 2021
Cynde & Family,
We are so sorry to hear about the loss of your dear Larry. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this difficult time. God Bless!
Love & prayers,
Reno & Carole
Reno & Carole Peterson
March 15, 2021
So sorry Cindy. Our prayers are with you and Larry's family.
Bill and Judy Fink
March 14, 2021
Cindy, I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you! Love Debbie.
Debra Ouellette
March 14, 2021
My sympathies to Larry´s family, he was a good guy.
Kathy Jory
March 14, 2021
I grew up with Larry and went to school with him from 1st grade at St Paul´s through high school at AHS. He was always a great guy, the world has lost a beautiful soul! My sincere condolences to his family and friends on this huge loss. May happy memories of your times together help you through this difficult period!
Barbara Boyd Roberts
March 14, 2021
I am so sorry to here about Larrys passing. He was a very good Man. He will be up reuniting with his friends. thoughts and prayer to the family
Connie Galasso
March 14, 2021
So sorry to hear of his passing. Prayers for all!
Dwayne and Shirley Manson
March 14, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Cindy and family. Larry was such a great guy and I know he will be deeply missed.