Lawrence Larry McCaffery
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT

Lawrence Larry McCaffery

July 6, 1947-February 10, 2021

Lawrence ( Larry ) McCaffery passed away February 10, 2021 with his wife, Janelle, of 15 years by his side at St. James Hospital in comfort care.

Larry was born July 6, 1947 to Marion and Jack McCaffery. He attended St. Ann's' Elementary, East Jr. High and Butte Public High School graduating in 1965. Larry

attended Montana Tech, MSU and U of M with a particular love of his history classes.

When Larry was young he was a kid's kid in every way and loved to work and play hard. He worked hard for badges in Scouts, delivered newspapers and eventually Sweetheart Bread. Finally he worked on the tie gang at the railroad trying to put himself through college. Although that was not to be he was introduced to the mining supply business through O'Keefe Drilling in Butte. Larry was grateful for that. He went on to work for Smith International and became Foreign Sales Manager in Europe and the Middle East.

Larry returned to the states and sold drill rigs until he decide to start his own mining supply company, Continental Supply. He enjoyed success for 35 years and retired at 70 years of age.

Larry was married for a brief time at an early age and had one son Joe McCaffery and three grandchildren Jayden, Keegan and Nolan.

Much later in life Larry reconnected with a sweetheart from high school/college days Janelle Taulbee. They shared the last 15 plus years of Larry's life and career together, visiting mine sites together, giving Janelle an appreciation for what Larry had worked so hard for.

Their years were spent together sharing a love of books. Saturday mornings at Books and Books collecting a variety of novels and history books. Evenings were spent reading aloud to one another and trying to figure out what was going to happen next. How our idea of fun evolves as we grow older!

Larry's accomplishments were many and to be admired. He tried to bring so many along for the ride. When his business became successful he always remembered the people who helped him and showed his appreciation through great generosity. Your beautiful qualities will live on.

We would like to thank Compassus Home Health, the staff at St. James Hospital, Butte Silver Bow Fire Dept. and A-1 Ambulance for your many "rescues" at the house.

Last, but certainly not least our many friends and family who were always at the ready to help. You are all the best.

Due to COVID concerns we would like to have a Celebration of Life at a later date in late summer or early fall.

Memorials may be made to the Butte Emergency Food Bank, The Butte Rescue Mission or a charity of the donor's choice.

Duggan Dolan Mortuary has been privileged to care for Larry's family


Published by The Montana Standard on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I knew Larry for many years, and ran around with him and a few of his friends from Jr. High School on. Have seen him much in later years, but always remember his smile. Rest In Peace big guy, you lived a good life, and made Butte folks proud.
Ron Backer
March 2, 2021
I benefited from Larry as a supplier of drilling accessories for 20+ years. I greatly appreciated his support, generosity, and friendship. Having Larry as a friend was a true privilege.
John Stratton
February 27, 2021
Dear Janelle so sorry for the loss of your husband Larry, our thoughts are with you.
Catherine Burns
February 26, 2021
Jeff and McCaffery family, sorry to hear of Big Larry's passing. You are in my prayers.
Dennis Driscoll
February 25, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Larry's family. He was a good man and good friend and will be missed.
Pat O'Brien
February 25, 2021
Please accept my condolence for your loss. Larry was a great man.
Daniel Sweeney
February 25, 2021
Larry was an incredible man, he loved life and just enjoyed every day. He always had either a joke or words of wisdom to share...my condolences to his family.
Dale Sessions
February 25, 2021
I am sorry for your loss, Janelle. I am sure he is at peace.
Marijo Casarotto MacDonald
February 24, 2021
Fond memories of our grade school years... good adventures. Always a pleasure when our paths crossed.
Dan Foley
February 24, 2021
We we´re sorry to see Larry passed away. Larry has been part of our family for years. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest In Peace Larry.
Jim and Judy Lawrence
February 24, 2021
Larry you will be missed. You are a great friend, both in the good times and bad time in my life. I know you will be in heaven looking out after Jenelle and those friends you left behind. Say hi to my Dad, I sure he is waiting to have a tea for you, and a cup of coffee for him. Good bye my friend, catch up you soon enough.
Denis Markovich
February 24, 2021
A great man, you will be missed
Jerry Brothers
February 24, 2021
