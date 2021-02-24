Lawrence Larry McCaffery

July 6, 1947-February 10, 2021

Lawrence ( Larry ) McCaffery passed away February 10, 2021 with his wife, Janelle, of 15 years by his side at St. James Hospital in comfort care.

Larry was born July 6, 1947 to Marion and Jack McCaffery. He attended St. Ann's' Elementary, East Jr. High and Butte Public High School graduating in 1965. Larry

attended Montana Tech, MSU and U of M with a particular love of his history classes.

When Larry was young he was a kid's kid in every way and loved to work and play hard. He worked hard for badges in Scouts, delivered newspapers and eventually Sweetheart Bread. Finally he worked on the tie gang at the railroad trying to put himself through college. Although that was not to be he was introduced to the mining supply business through O'Keefe Drilling in Butte. Larry was grateful for that. He went on to work for Smith International and became Foreign Sales Manager in Europe and the Middle East.

Larry returned to the states and sold drill rigs until he decide to start his own mining supply company, Continental Supply. He enjoyed success for 35 years and retired at 70 years of age.

Larry was married for a brief time at an early age and had one son Joe McCaffery and three grandchildren Jayden, Keegan and Nolan.

Much later in life Larry reconnected with a sweetheart from high school/college days Janelle Taulbee. They shared the last 15 plus years of Larry's life and career together, visiting mine sites together, giving Janelle an appreciation for what Larry had worked so hard for.

Their years were spent together sharing a love of books. Saturday mornings at Books and Books collecting a variety of novels and history books. Evenings were spent reading aloud to one another and trying to figure out what was going to happen next. How our idea of fun evolves as we grow older!

Larry's accomplishments were many and to be admired. He tried to bring so many along for the ride. When his business became successful he always remembered the people who helped him and showed his appreciation through great generosity. Your beautiful qualities will live on.

We would like to thank Compassus Home Health, the staff at St. James Hospital, Butte Silver Bow Fire Dept. and A-1 Ambulance for your many "rescues" at the house.

Last, but certainly not least our many friends and family who were always at the ready to help. You are all the best.

Due to COVID concerns we would like to have a Celebration of Life at a later date in late summer or early fall.

Memorials may be made to the Butte Emergency Food Bank, The Butte Rescue Mission or a charity of the donor's choice.

Duggan Dolan Mortuary has been privileged to care for Larry's family