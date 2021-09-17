Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leota Stewart
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021

Stewart

Leota Stewart. Please join Lee's family this Sunday, Sept. 19th at 3pm in the Star Lanes Event Center for a celebration of her colorful, prismatic life. For the safety of everyone, they ask you to please wear a mask.


Published by The Montana Standard on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So very sad to hear about the loss of such a great woman. She is a beautiful and talented artist. I pray that our Dear Lord will comfort you all at this time.
Cindy LaSalle
September 6, 2021
My Deepest Condolences to Jan and family. So sorry to read about Lee passing away.
Jim T.Nielsen
Friend
September 4, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to all of Lee's family and friends. She was such a sweet and funny lady. She will be missed by all of us here at Meadowlands. I know she was greeted in Heaven by Gordon and Sasha.
Janeece August
Friend
September 3, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to the Stewart & Bargmann Families. Lee was such a wonderful lady and loved everyone she met. A very hard worker but made time for fun. May he memories hold dear in your hearts. Rest in peace Lee. (((hugs))) Janice Muniz
Janice Muniz
Friend
September 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results