Leota Stewart. Please join Lee's family this Sunday, Sept. 19th at 3pm in the Star Lanes Event Center for a celebration of her colorful, prismatic life. For the safety of everyone, they ask you to please wear a mask.
Published by The Montana Standard on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
So very sad to hear about the loss of such a great woman. She is a beautiful and talented artist. I pray that our Dear Lord will comfort you all at this time.
Cindy LaSalle
September 6, 2021
My Deepest Condolences to Jan and family. So sorry to read about Lee passing away.
Jim T.Nielsen
Friend
September 4, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to all of Lee's family and friends. She was such a sweet and funny lady. She will be missed by all of us here at Meadowlands. I know she was greeted in Heaven by Gordon and Sasha.
Janeece August
Friend
September 3, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to the Stewart & Bargmann Families. Lee was such a wonderful lady and loved everyone she met. A very hard worker but made time for fun. May he memories hold dear in your hearts. Rest in peace Lee. (((hugs)))
Janice Muniz