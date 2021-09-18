Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leslie "Chris" Munro
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021

Leslie "Chris" (McCormick) Munro, 73

April 10, 1948 - September 14, 2021

Longtime Anaconda resident Leslie "Chris" (McCormick) Munro died September 14, 2021, at age 73. Chris was born in St. Anthony, Idaho on April 10, 1948. She and her family moved to Anaconda when she was a young child. She graduated from Anaconda Central High School and attended Montana State University. Chris married Gerald Anderson in 1967 and the couple moved to several locations throughout the US. During this time Chris earned her nursing degree from Troy State University and started her career in nursing. She returned to Anaconda in the early '80s when she met and married Robert Munro. Chris returned to school earning her Nurse Practitioner Certificate from the University of Washington in 1985.

Chris practiced as a Nurse Practitioner in Butte and Anaconda and had a faithful following of patients. She loved animals and volunteered at animal shelters and recently became a foster home for pets.

Chris is survived by her children Robert (June) Anderson of Westlake, Texas, and Susan (Jeff Ash) Anderson, Sandpoint, Idaho; grandson Aidan Anderson; and sister Phyllis "Kathy" (Mike) Munson. There are no services planned at her request. To honor her memory, donations to Pintlar Pets or your local pet shelter are requested.


Published by The Montana Standard on Sep. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
So sorry to hear of Chris´s passing. Such a wonderful NP. The best care my mom ever had. Such a kind and wonderful person. Rest in peace
Lori McConnaha
September 26, 2021
Dear Chris's family, I met Chris in 1999 and could of been the President of her fan club. We were both Nursing Home Administrators and she and my husband, David, were great horse friends together. We trusted her medical judgment and admired her ability to call in reinforcements when needed.RIP
Eileene Stevens Dye Shull
September 19, 2021
I´m so sad to hear thst Chris passed away. A super lady, She was my primary care doctor for so many years and was wonderful and so caring to her patients. Thank You got your very dedicated care.
ColleenGollinger
Work
September 19, 2021
my sympathy goes out to family and friends, she was a great lady, great NP.
Lori Tammen
September 19, 2021
Sending my condolences to Chris´s family. She was always a bright light, flashing her lovely smile!
Linda (Juring) Petek
September 19, 2021
I extend my heartfelt condolences to Chris's family. We were very close friends in high school. It comes as no surprise that she adopted a vocation that allowed her to continue helping others. You were truly a gift from God and you are missed, Chris. May you rest in peace.
Jim Ficklin
School
September 19, 2021
My thoughts & prayers to Chris's family. She was so wonderful when she took care of my mother in law. May her memories hold dear in your hearts Thank you Chris for you care and love for your patients. Rest in peace ((((hugs)))) Janice Muniz
Janice Muniz
September 19, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Chris dying. She was my doctor for 15 years while I lived in Butte. When she moved to Dillon, I went there. And then Anaconda and I followed her there. She was the best doctor I ever had, and a wonderful person. I´m so sorry for your loss.
Vikki O´Brien
September 18, 2021
So sorry to read of Chris passing. She was a very caring, compassionate lady. I am so glad that I had the opportunity to have met her. RIP Chris.
Debbie Vingom
September 18, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all of family and friends.
Harry Dziak BS MSW
Friend
September 18, 2021
I'm sorry to hear about Chris' passing away recently. She took care of my mom and me and was a neighbor when she lived off Crackerville Rd in Anaconda. I also worked with her professionally as I was an RN manager at the VA here. Chris was a wonderful friend, a superb nurse practioner and a delight to know and spend time with. I've thought about her several times over the past few years but kept up to date thru the medical community in this area. Sending comforting thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. She will be missed!
Jane Dierenfeldt
Friend
September 18, 2021
Chris was a lovely and generous person. May she rest in peace
Julie Buckley
Other
September 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Knew her , worked with her many years in Montana. The best nurse, NP around. Very kind, wonderful to everyone. Will be missed by many
Judie. Brown
Work
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results