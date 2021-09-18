Leslie "Chris" (McCormick) Munro, 73

April 10, 1948 - September 14, 2021

Longtime Anaconda resident Leslie "Chris" (McCormick) Munro died September 14, 2021, at age 73. Chris was born in St. Anthony, Idaho on April 10, 1948. She and her family moved to Anaconda when she was a young child. She graduated from Anaconda Central High School and attended Montana State University. Chris married Gerald Anderson in 1967 and the couple moved to several locations throughout the US. During this time Chris earned her nursing degree from Troy State University and started her career in nursing. She returned to Anaconda in the early '80s when she met and married Robert Munro. Chris returned to school earning her Nurse Practitioner Certificate from the University of Washington in 1985.

Chris practiced as a Nurse Practitioner in Butte and Anaconda and had a faithful following of patients. She loved animals and volunteered at animal shelters and recently became a foster home for pets.

Chris is survived by her children Robert (June) Anderson of Westlake, Texas, and Susan (Jeff Ash) Anderson, Sandpoint, Idaho; grandson Aidan Anderson; and sister Phyllis "Kathy" (Mike) Munson. There are no services planned at her request. To honor her memory, donations to Pintlar Pets or your local pet shelter are requested.