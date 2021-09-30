Menu
Lewis Lee Bowen
Lewis Lee Bowen

March 25, 1952 - September 28, 2021

Lewis Lee Bowen 69, passed away Sept 28th in Deer Lodge, MT. Lewis, also known as "Louie," was born to Pearl Esterbrook and William Bowen on March 25, 1952, in Livingston, MT. Later, his family moved to Anaconda, MT at a young age along with his siblings, Wanda, Willy, Dean, Elmer and Evan, where they lived in Lost Creek. He loved anything outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, hiking and traveling along with this two dogs Buttons and Nugget. He worked for the Anaconda Company (Arco) for many years before being injured on the job from which he was medically retired. On June 26, 1970, he married Carol Thompson, they were married 39 years and later divorced in March of 2009. He loved his children Bill Bowen (son) from California and Tracy Bowen Gorniak (daughter) his "Tracy Bug" from Arkansas. He loved his grandchildren more than anything, Brooke Trippi, Vince DeMers, Keelie Sullivan, Brantley Gorniak, Ryan Bowen and Madison Bowen along with 4 great grandchildren. He is preceded by his parents Pearl Cutler and William Bowen, brothers Elmer and Evan Bowen and grandson Vince DeMers. If you wish to send condolences, please mail them to Tracy Gorniak, P.O. Box 805, Cabot, AR 72023.Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted Lewis's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.


I´m so very sorry for your loss. I know how much you loved your Dad. He will be your guardian angel forever. Love you Trac
Abby Wilkinson Bacon
October 16, 2021
My brother struggled for many years. He is resting now in the Good Lord's arms and is at peace. The last time I saw him, I held his hand in mine. He died six months and two days after our brother Evan died. So my three youngest brothers are telling jokes in Heaven now. Elmer in 2010 and I miss all three of them. Sympathies are extended!
Wanda Bowen-Nebiolo
Family
October 15, 2021
