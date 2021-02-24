Linda Margaret Chambers

June 10, 1946 - February 16, 2021

Linda Margaret Chambers passed away peacefully on February 16, 2021, at her home in Anaconda, MT; she was surrounded by family. Linda was born on June 10, 1946 to Dr. Robert J. and Edith E. Hill at the Hill Hospital in Whitehall, MT. Linda grew up in in Whitehall with her three siblings, riding horses, attending rodeos, and having fun. She attended local schools and graduated from Whitehall High School.

Following high school Linda married Charles Buhl and they were blessed with two sons, Troy and Craig Buhl. She moved to Butte and later to Anaconda while pursuing a career in the medical field. She worked for many years as a medical transcriptionist at St. James Community Hospital. Following her retirement from St. James she worked part time at the Southwest Montana Community Health Center.

For many years Linda enjoyed reuniting with her siblings in Whitehall to visit with friends and family and attend the Whitehall High School class reunions, rodeos, and parades. Linda enjoyed traveling to Billings, MT, and Washington DC to visit with her sisters and brother and their families. Linda also enjoyed outdoor activities like camping, fishing, and boating with family and friends. Later in life Linda especially enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, taking them on camping trips to Silver Lake and Coeur d'Alene, ID.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Robert and Edith Hill, her sister, Andrea Workman, and her brother, Nick Hill. Linda is survived by her sister, Joanie Schifferdecker, sons, Troy, and Craig (Lynn) Buhl, grandchildren, Jordan, Justin and Weston Buhl, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Linda enjoyed the company of her little kitties and adopted and cared for numerous cats over the years. Memorials can be made to Pintler Pets in Anaconda, MT or the US Humane Society.

Pursuant with her final wishes, no services will be held and her ashes will be spread with those of her final love in life, William "Buda" Kuai, in Hawaii.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank Francis Robbins of The Training Wheel along with Pintler Hospice in Anaconda for exceptional compassionate care in the final days of Linda's life.

